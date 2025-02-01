"THEY KNOW THEY CURSED" - NBA fans react to Lakers switching to Purple Statement jersey after brutal 1-10 City Edition record against Knicks

LA Lakers fans were ecstatic after the team decided to wear a different jersey for tonight's game against the New York Knicks. The Purple and Gold are one game away from the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings and a win against another iconic NBA franchise would put them closer to that goal.

Reporter Mike Trudell shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that the team changed its decision to wear the City Connection jersey and would go with the purple statement uniforms instead.

As soon as fans learned about this decision, they couldn't contain their happiness, with many claiming the jerseys are cursed given the Lakers' poor record when wearing them (1-9).

"LMFAOOO😭😭 THEY KNOW THEY CURSED IM CRYING," one fan said.

"Somebody told them about the record," another fan said.

One fan went further and said the Lakers should remove that jersey from their lineup altogether.

"They need to abolish those. They gotta change it every time they're scheduled to wear them," one fan said.

A couple of them agreed with the decision, but weren't positive about the result of the game.

"They lose with that color. We were going to lose tonight anyway without AD, so oh well," one fan said.

"Still getting our a** whooped but i like this movie," another fan added."

The most recent game in which they wore these jerseys took place on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. They lost that game 118-104, but that wasn't the worst part. Anthony Davis left injured and will be out for a week at best.

Instead of representing the jersey, which was created to celebrate the franchise putting on a show for 65 years, the Lakers have been terrible when using them.

When will the Lakers wear those jerseys again?

The league's official website indicates the team will wear this uniform again eight more times this season, including two key dates for the 17-time NBA champion. First, they will host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday in their first home game since Jan. 23. Then, they will don them in the first post-All-Star Break game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 19.

The only game Los Angeles has won while wearing that jersey came on Jan. 2 against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers. Fans aren't so fond of this jersey and it seems like the rest of the team is catching up regarding this jersey.

