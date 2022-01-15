"They know they have unfinished business" - Kendrick Perkins picks the Phoenix Suns as his top championship contender

With the NBA season at its midway point, the Phoenix Suns own the best record in the league at 32-9. They are a game and a half ahead of the next best team, the Golden State Warriors. The Suns are the reigning Western Conference champions and are looking to get back to the NBA Finals this season.

According to ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, the Suns are the number one ranked team to win the title based on their midseason performance. Perkins noted that Phoenix improved in the offseason and it showed in the first half of the season. He said:

"I'm going with boys from the valley, the Phoenix Suns. They represented the Western Conference and they got better in the offseason. And now they're healthy, they got the best record in the NBA for a reason because they know they have unfinished business," Perkins said.

The Suns were the surprise team of the season last year. After not reaching the playoffs for a decade, the Suns reached the NBA finals last season. They were two games away from winning their first ever championship. They were even up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks, but were unable to get the job done.

Phoenix had a busy offseason, acquiring Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets and adding Elfrid Payton and JaVale McGee for depth. They also had to endure some drama with Deandre Ayton's contract extension and the controversy surrounding owner Robert Sarver.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The NBA has launched an investigation into Suns managing partner Robert Sarver after allegations of toxic workplace culture, including misogyny and his use of racist language and slurs. The NBA has launched an investigation into Suns managing partner Robert Sarver after allegations of toxic workplace culture, including misogyny and his use of racist language and slurs. https://t.co/ayCx8KRxa8

Phoenix Suns tops the NBA standings at the halfway point of the season

The Phoenix Suns were two wins away from winning their first NBA championship last season. The Suns won their first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks, but an amazing series by Giannis Antetokounmpo was just too much for them. In the end, Phoenix gained valuable experience heading into the offseason.

The Suns were busy in the offseason, giving extensions to Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne, while acquiring Landry Shamet and signing Elfrid Payton and JaVale McGee. They failed to agree on an extension to Deandre Ayton, but it motivated the former first overall pick.

The Phoenix Suns had a rocky opening week, losing three of their first four games. However, the Suns caught fire and won a franchise record 18 games in a row, going undefeated in the month of November. They were a model of consistency, with their longest losing streak at just two games.

Chris Paul remains the heart and soul of the Suns, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season. Devin Booker is having an All-Star season with 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are providing help on both offense and defense.

