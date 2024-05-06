"They out here like KD vs Bron" - Gilbert Arenas links Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef to legendary NBA rivalry

Fans are invested in the beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, including former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. On social media, Arenas had a few things to say about the beef and even used league analogies to make his point.

It's not just casual hip-hop fans who are enjoying the content coming from both rappers. Lamar and Drake have been releasing diss tracks about each other. Arenas spoke about what the fans have been thinking ever since their beef started.

The former Washington Wizards star took to Instagram to share what he thought of the beef.

"I Dont care whos winning, Im enjoying this GAME," Arenas said on IG.

Arenas compared the rappers to the famed NBA rivalry between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"They out here like ... KD Vs Bron every matchup. The rap world is on pause until this GAME is over, they both going for finals MVP."

It all started when the song "Like That" was released by Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin. In it, he disregarded the claims of hip-hop having a Big 3 (him, J. Cole and Drake). According to his lyrics, "It's just big me."

A few weeks went by and the Canadian rapper released "Push Ups" as his response. He didn't wait long, as he immediately released a new one called "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Lamar responded with back-to-back releases, with "Euphoria" as his first response and "6:16 in LA" as his second. Drake hit back with "Family Matters," where he allegedly accused his rival of physically abusing his fiance, Whitney Alford.

Lamar had another back-to-back reply. First, it was "Meet the Grahams," as he reportedly accused his rival of having a secret daughter. In less than 24 hours, he released "Not Like Us" and allegedly accused Drake of being a pedophile. The Canadian rapper fired back with "The Heart Part 6."

Gilbert Arenas didn't pick sides in the rap beef

Fans are excited about what both rappers have in store as their beef continues. Back when the beef had just started, Gilbert Arenas and the rest of his crew on his podcast discussed the matter. Former NBA star Brandon Jennings shared that he was enjoying what was happening.

Rashad McCants, on the other hand, named Lamar and immediately chose the rapper from Compton. For Arenas, he didn't choose sides on the rap beef.

"I don't. I'm sorry, I'm old school," Arenas said when asked to pick a side. "I like Kendrick, I like Drake, I like Cole. It's just like basketball, I like Kobe, I like LeBron, I like Jordan. That's it."

Arenas talked about it at the 2:45 mark:

No one knows how long the beef will last, but Gilbert Arenas seemed settled in not picking sides.

