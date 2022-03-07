"They literally cannot replace what Draymond does" - Bill Simmons outlines importance of Draymond Green's offense for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, without Draymond Green, have looked alarmingly vulnerable. They are only 15-15 this season without the former Defensive Player of the Year and the team’s de facto point guard.

Golden State have clearly missed the versatile forward as they are 2-8 in their last 10 games and are now in the middle of a four-game losing slump.

The Bay Area team previously announced Draymond Green’s injury as nothing significant. Golden State’s stand on his sidelining during Klay Thompson’s debut was nothing but a precautionary move. Two months after a seven-second cameo against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, Green is still ruled out with no official date for his return.

In the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast with Ryen Russillo and Ethan Sherwood, Simmons emphasized why the Warriors have struggled over the last two months:

"The big takeaway for me was the lack of Draymond. I think with Draymond we default to the defense. …I think they miss his offense just as much coz they don’t really have a point guard… There’s no kind of straw that stirs the drink."

He added:

"They really miss Draymond’s playmaking and it left me thinking Russillo [Ryen], as weird as this sounds, 'Is Draymond’s short-term more indispensable than Steph [Curry]?' They literally cannot replace what Draymond does in any way."

Although Draymond Green is the main playmaker for the Warriors, his passing and reading of the game on offense are still underrated and underappreciated. He leads the team in assists this season, averaging 7.4 per contest.

In many ways, how he dictates and operates the offense does not even show up in his assists numbers. Golden State’s vaunted chemistry looks out of sync without their talismanic leader.

The Draymond Green sidelining effect is also trickling down to the Warriors’ deadly shooters. Steph Curry’s shooting has not been as efficient as the NBA is accustomed to seeing from him due to the increase in his playmaking load. Instead of mostly playing off-ball and running defenders ragged through screens, the two-time MVP has had to help get his teammates going.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I had to break down to all the casuals on NBA Today what I meant about Draymond Green being the Most Important Player on Golden State!!! Carry the hell on… I had to break down to all the casuals on NBA Today what I meant about Draymond Green being the Most Important Player on Golden State!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/jGGoF9cHrE

Jordan Poole is also suffering the same problem as Steph Curry. The 22-year-old shooting guard has been one of the beneficiaries of Draymond Green’s quarterbacking and unselfish plays. Poole’s scoring has dropped from 17.3 PPG to 15.1 PPG sans the Golden State Warriors' savvy playmaker.

Steve Kerr is pinning his hopes on Draymond Green’s return

Draymond Green is Steve Kerr's extension for the Golden State Warriors when the ball is in play. [Photo: SBNation.com]

Head coach Steve Kerr bluntly told the media that they are playing nowhere near where they are capable of minus the four-time All-Star. He has been very open about what Green’s absence has meant to the Golden State Warriors on the basketball court and inside the locker room. Kerr recently said:

"We desperately need Draymond."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater



Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” Draymond Green is indicating a belief that he’s a “couple weeks” away from his Warriors return now that his on court work is cranking up.Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” theathletic.com/3162627/2022/0… Draymond Green is indicating a belief that he’s a “couple weeks” away from his Warriors return now that his on court work is cranking up.Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” theathletic.com/3162627/2022/0…

Right now, the Golden State Warriors will not be worried about playoff seedings. They are likely to just want to get into the postseason with a healthy lineup featuring a 100% ready Draymond Green. With the 31-year-old defensive menace and playmaking extraordinaire, the Warriors should be one of the favorites to make it out of the West.

