"They’ll never forgive him for choking Rudy" - NBA fans react to 'Draymond sucks' chants from Timberwolves fans to Draymond Green in Minnesota

During Inside the NBA's broadcast, fans reacted to Minnesota Timberwolves supporters' dislike of Draymond Green. Chants of "Draymond sucks" were heard during TNT's coverage of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Timberwolves fans are not only rooting against the Mavericks but also expressing their disdain for Green. The Golden State Warriors forward is part of the TNT crew covering the conference finals. Watch the video below to hear the "Draymond sucks" chants from the fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans online quickly shared their thoughts regarding the situation, with one person recalling the moment when Green choked Rudy Gobert last year, putting him in a headlock that resulted in a suspension for five games.

"They’ll never forgive him for choking Rudy."

Expand Tweet

"The Minnesota crowd seemed to be making their feelings known loud and clear!" one fan said.

"Its fine, we all know why," another fan chimed in.

On the other hand, Warriors fans came to Green's defense:

"Draymond has more rings than every Minnesota team combined. Pipe down bums."

Expand Tweet

"Draymond owns them," another fan chimed in.

Also read: "Rudy Gobert coming off the bench" - Draymond Green lays down blueprint for Timberwolves to avoid Game 2 loss vs Mavericks

Longtime sportswriter not a fan of Draymond Green's inclusion on Inside the NBA

Back in January 2022, Draymond Green agreed to sign a multi-year deal with TNT. With his arrival, he became part of the Inside the NBA crew and would sometimes appear as a guest analyst whenever he was away from basketball. But not everyone has been happy with his inclusion on the show.

Sportswriter Bill Simmons expressed on his podcast how he didn't like Green being a part of the Emmy-award-winning show.

"I’m dumbfounded that they added Draymond, like everybody’s like Inside The NBA, it’s the best show ever, why are you adding people to it? Just take Draymond out of it, why are we adding any 5th human being to a show that we all loved already."

Also read: Former Mavericks executive shoots at Draymond Green for lamenting NBA players' lives in retirement: 'The injustice is palpable'