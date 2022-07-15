“They’ll never get back what they had with KD” - Tony Parker says he wouldn’t want to be in the Brooklyn Nets’ shoes, hopes the Nets and Kevin Durant find a middle ground

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker gave his take on the ongoing trade drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

The saga continues to be the most talked topic in the NBA. Even though the Nets have reportedly received a decent amount of offers, they're still hesitant in dealing their player. However, it has also been reported that the Nets' asking price is too much.

Nets general manager Sean Marks reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a chance to engage in a trade. But the Wolves declined the offer, according to Bleacher Report, as they would have had to give up too many players and picks just to get one player.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," Parker said:

“They will never get back what they had with KD. I told them I would not want to be in their shoes. It's a tough decision to make. ... It's hard to let him go. But hopefully, they can find a happy middle (ground) for both of them, the franchise and KD."

Parker pointed out that there should be clear communication as to how both sides should handle the matter. The Nets are having a hard time dealing with their case for the KD trade. Durant has expressed interest in getting shipped to the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. However, due to contract rules, it would be difficult for the Nets to engage in a trade with Miami.

Tony Parker's underrated status caused many to forget how good he actually was

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker

Tony Parker was a draft steal from the Spurs in 2001. Selected 28th overall, not a lot of people knew who he was. The French point guard surprised everyone and finishd as a First Team All-Rookie. His quickness and tenacity to score inside went well with Tim Duncan's inside presence and Manu Ginobili's controlled-chaos offense.

Parker racked up individual and team achievements, including a Finals MVP in 2007, when the Spurs swept a young LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The six-time All-Star proved to many that he was a top NBA player at the time. However, due to Paker being in a small market, the media often chose to cover players in big teams. But that didn't hinder Parker from adding more success to his resume.

Parker finished his career as a four-time NBA champion and had his jersey number retired by the Spurs in 2019. His career might be underrated, but his legacy with the Spurs isn't.

