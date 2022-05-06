"They'll never get over that hump" - Stephen Jackson believes Dallas Mavericks need a Robin to their Batman

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has said that the Dallas Mavericks need another star to complement Luka Doncic to achieve sustained playoff success.

The Mavericks are down 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals. Doncic was a one-man show for the Mavericks in Phoenix, but it's obvious they need another star to pair with their wonder boy.

Jackson, who was a guest on Fox Sports' "First Things First," believes the Mavericks will have to find a Robin for their Batman, as Doncic alone is unlikely to lead Dallas to a championship. He said:

"We've been saying the same thing about the Dallas Mavericks. They need another star. They need a Robin for Batman. Luka's going to do his job. Brunson is great, but they still need another star... They're never going to get over that hump with just Luka. He's great but needs another star. Until Dallas gets that, they're going to be in the same position."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Suns are too much for the Mavs. ... The Mavs need another star. They'll never get over that hump with just Luka. I think the Suns might sweep them." — @DaTrillStak5 "The Suns are too much for the Mavs. ... The Mavs need another star. They'll never get over that hump with just Luka. I think the Suns might sweep them." — @DaTrillStak5 https://t.co/N0aCuWEa3F

Jackson also added that the Suns are going to sweep the Mavericks. The Suns were the best team in the regular season and have been dominant against the Mavericks in the second round. With the series shifting to Dallas for the next two games, the Mavericks will have their hands full.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been balling out for the Suns. Even though they are allowing a lot of points to Doncic, they have limited the other Mavericks starters and role players. Jalen Brunson, who had a breakout series against the Utah Jazz, is averaging just 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 32.1% shooting.

Who can the Dallas Mavericks get to help Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz

Whether the Dallas Mavericks can come back and upset the Phoenix Suns or not, they will need to find another superstar to pair with Luka Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis did not work out, so they will have to get someone who fits well with Doncic and with the team.

One of the names recently thrown out in the fray is Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Gobert is one of the best defensive big men in NBA history, but his time in Utah might be over. If the Mavericks can somehow manage to acquire Gobert, they could become one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb The Dallas Mavericks are very interested in pursuing a trade for Rudy Gobert (via ESPN). The Dallas Mavericks are very interested in pursuing a trade for Rudy Gobert (via ESPN). https://t.co/aw1wZyjccr

The Mavericks were actually one of the better defensive teams in the NBA already this season, and they were doing it without a legitimate defender in the team. Gobert would also get more touches with Doncic at the point. Just imagine Rudy catching lobs from Doncic while playing top defense!

Other superstars who could possibly be available in the trade market include Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Edited by Bhargav