"They’ll regret in 2 years" - Detroit Pistons projected $64M in cap room in 2024-25 offseason has NBA fans buzzing

The Detroit Pistons have struggled at a historic level this season. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported on Sunday morning that the franchise is on track for $64 million in cap room. This was following the report of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski regarding the Pistons moving Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-round picks to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange for the Detroit Pistons' assets, the Wizards will send Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to Detroit. The trade allows the Pistons to get off Bagley's contract ($12.5 million in 2024-25) and Livers' deal ($1.8 million).

Gallinari and Muscala are in the final years of their contracts.

Following the report, numerous fans had strong reactions on the matter via X.

"Plenty of money to overspend on bad contracts they'll regret in 2 years."

Despite the 3-36 record and tying the NBA record for longest losing streak at 28, the Detroit Pistons still have some quality young players to build upon such as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. However, the franchise's recent move could look ahead to its envisioned rebuild involving a culture change in the roster.

Convincing All-Stars or just quality players to take their talents to Detroit is where things could get tricky for the Pistons. This is where the franchise's funds come into play to pursue a franchise piece to lead the way.

If done properly, the Detroit Pistons' rebuild process can run smoothly as they hope to move on from this 2023-24 season.

3 NBA players whom the Detroit Pistons can sign with $64 million in cap room

Palace of Pistons writer Aaron Johnson tweeted about four players who were previously linked to the Detroit Pistons. These players are possible targets whom they can look into playing for them. Here are three of those four players.

#3, Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine

Following early reports of Zach LaVine being made available in trade conversations, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Detroit could be an interesting trade destination for him. Given that the Pistons now have the money to sign him, they will also be acquiring a bonafide scorer to play alongside Cunningham.

This season, the Bulls star is averaging 20.1 points (45.1% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

#2, Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray

Second on the list is Dejounte Murray, who could be a complicated acquisition for Detroit. The Pistons can sign him using the cap room available, but they will most likely include picks in the package. Be that as it may, they will be landing a quality two-way player in Murray, who can be an important asset moving forward.

Moreover, the Hawks star is putting up 21.1 ppg (46.9% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range), 4.6 rbg and 4.9 apg per game this season.

#1, Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam

Lastly, Pascal Siakam is another tricky player that the Detroit Pistons could look into acquiring. Besides the use of the cap room money, the organization will need a solid convincing pitch to land Siakam to keep him.

In the eight seasons that he's played with the Toronto Raptors, he remains one of the most consistent power forwards in the league. A scoring threat at that position would make an excellent piece to play alongside Cade Cunningham.

Siakam is averaging 22.3 points (52.6% shooting, including 33.1% from 3-point range), 6.3 rpg and 4.9 apg.