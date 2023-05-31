"They looked like they couldn't play basketball"- Draymond Green sounds off Jayson Tatum and Celtics for pathetic Game 7 showing

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in seven games, and many are disappointed with the outcome. Even fellow NBA players like Draymond Green were disgusted at how the Celtics put up a lackluster performance in a game where they could've made history.

Green pointed out how impressive Boston were for stepping up while facing a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics successfully came back from behind to tie the series 3-3 but were unable to follow it up with another win.

Green roasted the Celtics on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show." He talked about how funny it was that all of a sudden, Boston looked lost in Game 7.

"They got to the moment and they did not look like they were ready for the moment," Green said. "All of a sudden all the shots were short again. All of a sudden they looked like they couldn't play basketball with their left hand again. All of a sudden they looked like exactly who we thought they were."

Jayson Tatum's underwhelming Game 7 performance

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Jayson Tatum was the guy to take care of business and help rally the Boston Celtics to a potential comeback from being 3-0 down in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, for unknown reasons, Tatum choked in Game 7 and ultimately lost the series to the Miami Heat. Prior to their final game, Tatum averaged 28.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in games 4-6.

With those averages coming into Game 7, everyone was expecting him to fire the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he did the exact opposite and humiliated himself in the process.

While Tatum still put up a double-double performance, it was mostly lackluster. He added 14 points and 11 rebounds, which obviously wasn't enough to put away Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Of course, not all the blame can be put on JT, as the rest of the Boston squad also lacked a sense of urgency. None of the Celtics players scored at least 20 points in Game 7. Their leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, only added 19 points, which is obviously too little for a team that's trying to complete a 3-0 comeback.

