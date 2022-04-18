"They did not lose because Jayson Tatum is arranging reservations at Club Superstar" - Nick Wright highlights a major issue with Brooklyn Nets

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Brooklyn Nets have come under immense criticism all season long and that seems to be the trend in the postseason as well as the team dropping Game 1 of the series against the Boston Celtics.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, Nick Wright spoke about how the Nets didn't necessarily lose because of Jayson Tatum's buzzer beater but because the Nets aren't dialed in for the entirety of the game. Wright said:

"They did not lose because Jayson Tatum is arranging reservations at Club Superstar, however he is. They lost because at the end of the game, they were up 3 with 45 seconds and they needed 1 stop or 1 bucket and they gave up 2 layups and got a contested three."

"That's why they lost. You gotta play 48 minutes. The Nets gave you 47:15. Not quite enough. That's why this is not a championship level team. It is not going to be a second-round level team also."

The Celtics beat the Nets with the final scoreline reading 115-114 thanks to the exploits of Jayson Tatum, who dropped 31 points on the night. For Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving was leading the scoring with 39 points.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Nets didn't lose bc Tatum is making reservations at Club Superstar, however he is. They lost bc they needed 1 stop or 1 bucket & they gave up 2 layups & got a contested three. You gotta play 48 min. The Nets gave you 47:15. This isn't a championship team." — @getnickwright "The Nets didn't lose bc Tatum is making reservations at Club Superstar, however he is. They lost bc they needed 1 stop or 1 bucket & they gave up 2 layups & got a contested three. You gotta play 48 min. The Nets gave you 47:15. This isn't a championship team." — @getnickwright https://t.co/kV7PRHnqBF

Can the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season?

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Iring, right

The new Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons (who has yet to play), the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that can consistently drop 120 points. The ability of the first two to create shots, draw fouls and catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going.

With Kyrie Irving playing, Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense and is not worried about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.



He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is 20th in defensive rating during the regular season. But the addition of Simmons, one of the league's best defenders, will help.

Team chemistry is also something the Big Three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. Meanwhile, Simmons' debut is yet to be determined. Plus, the Slim Reaper has just returned to the fold from a knee injury. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav