“They would have lost in 6 without him, they would have gotten blown out in game 7 without him” - Mike Greenberg believes 6-time All-Star should have won Eastern Conference finals MVP

The Eastern Conference finals MVP award was given to Jayson Tatum after the Boston Celtics won the series against the Miami Heat 4-3. However, Mike Greenberg believes it should have been presented to Jimmy Butler.

The ESPN television host outlined:

“They would have lost in 6 without him. They would have gotten blown out in Game 7 without him.”

Jimmy Butler's performance in the Eastern Conference finals between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler started the Eastern Conference finals series well, finishing Game 1 with 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Boston's Jayson Tatum finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

In Game 6, the 6-time All-Star dropped 47 points for Miami to take the win and tie the series, bringing it to Game 7. In the final game of the series, he finished with 35 points, while Tatum scored 26.

The Eastern Conference finals were a notably defensive battle, so the fact that Butler scored so many points highlights his offensive greatness.

The argument that Mike Greenberg is making is that Butler had more of an impact for his team and played an overall better series than Tatum.

Boston’s big three of Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had the luxury of sharing the space and scoring opportunities.

Greenberg argued that Butler had fewer options on his team. As a result, he had a harder run and a bigger showing.

The Miami Heat do have Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, and Tyler Herro to complement Butler on the floor. It's not like the team is dry of options. In fact, they arguably have just as much as the Boston Celtics.

However, Lowry had a notably bad series, and Herro failed to show up. During the latter half of the Eastern Conference finals, Butler was doing much of the work on his own.

However, without the series win, can Butler really be named Eastern Conference finals MVP?

Butler swung hard in Game 1 and was then shy on offense for three games out of the series of seven. He had wonderful performances in Games 6 and 7, but they were not enough.

With the help of Tatum's more rounded performance in the series, the Boston Celtics are now on their way to the finals.

Greenberg’s comments are true, and the Miami Heat would not have been able to make it as far as they did without Jimmy Butler. The Heat did have the tools to overcome the Celtics, but they were just not clicking.

The Miami squad’s inability to step up and help Butler arguably cost him an Eastern Conference finals MVP and a trip to the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far