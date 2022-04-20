"They once loved you…had life-altering experiences coming to games watching you" - Kevin Durant gives a unique perspective on Celtics fans' hate towards Kyrie Irving

Following Kyrie Irving's antics with Boston Celtics fans at TD Garden in Game 1, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant addressed the fans' hostility towards Irving in an interview.

The Nets came up with a tough loss in Game 1. Several moments in the game saw Irving on the receiving end of a lot of animosity and trash-talk from the fans in attendance at the arena.

Given Kyrie Irving's history with the franchise, the 30-year old isn't exactly a welcome presence on the streets of Boston. Lashing back at the fans during the course of the game, the superstar was eventually ejected for his actions.

Addressing the situation, Kevin Durant offered his thoughts on the situation. As per Jared Weiss, Durant expressed his take on Celtics fans wanting to see Irving fail by saying:

"It's rooted in love. They once loved you. They once cheered for you. Bought your merchandise. Had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So, when it kind of gets ripped from them in a trade, or demanding a trade, or wanting to leave...it feels like a piece of them is gone too."

He added:

"There's an emotional attachment they have to professional sports and that's a gift and a curse of having a team in your city where you grew up. But, it shows that people care and people have emotions and they really respect and admire who we are individually."

Kevin Durant offered a unique take on the situation. After Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics in 2019, the superstar was subject to a lot of hostility from the crowd.

The recent effects of Game 1 also saw Irving fire back at fans. Retaliating to obscene gestures and comments in kind, the Nets guard has embraced the role of a villain for the series against Boston.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving prepare for Game 2 against the Celtics

Kyrie Irving brings up the ball against the Boston Celtics

The matchup between the Eastern Conference Titans saw the Boston Celtics emerge as winners in Game 1 on the back of a clutch layup by Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

While Tatum's shot was spectacular in its own right, the Nets will go over the tape several times over as they witness the complete breakdown of their defense in the final play.

With Kevin Durant being caught ball watching and Kyrie Irving struggling to complete the switch onto Tatum's drive, the Brooklyn Nets practically handed the Celtics the win.

Irving's impressive offensive display was overshadowed by the Nets' inability to secure a win in Game 1. Additionally, the guard's antics also incurred a heavy fine for the league.

While frustration definitely factors into Brooklyn's performance, it still seems difficult to bet against the side in the upcoming games. Durant had an uncharacteristic performance in Game 1.

With the likelihood of Durant settling into his offensive rhythm paired with the aggressive approach taken by Irving, the Nets will hopefully see a favorable result in Game 2.

