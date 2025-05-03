"They made Luka Doncic get a salad" - NBA fans abuzz over Lakers star spotted having dinner with Rob Pelinka post-playoff exit

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers ended their journey in the playoffs on Wednesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves walked away with a 103-96 win in Game 5. Through this, they secured a 4-1 win in the first-round series.
Now the Purple and Gold have to focus on their future with one of their top priorities being to sign their newest superstar to an extension.
On Friday, Luka Doncic was seen having dinner with the Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. An X user shared the video of the two leaving the "Craig's" restaurant on social media.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
After coming across the video, fans dropped in the post's comments section to express their creative thoughts on the Slovenian international's outing.
"They made Luka get a salad 😭🙏🏼" one fan commented.
"Hopefully they went to a salad bar," another fan said.
"Food is a unifier let Luka and Rob Pelinka enjoy their dinner 🥘 that’s part of living!" another fan commented.
Some fans speculated the meeting to be about the five-time All-Star's due extension.
"Working out that max deal. Luka in LA for the next 10 years," one fan commented.
"Extension secured," another fan said.
"Luka is about to get so much money," another fan said.
Ever since getting traded in February, Luka Doncic has been excellent for the Lakers. He has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games for the Purple and Gold.
"This is the time now to think": Luka Doncic reveals his thoughts on looming contract extension
Luka Doncic put up a great performance for the Purple and Gold despite joining their ranks in mid-season, and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, he is eligible for a big extension.
After making the NBA Finals last season, Doncic was eligible for a super max contract with the Mavericks. However, the trade deal moved that opportunity off the table.
However, on Friday, Marks reported that the Slovenian international is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension. ESPN's Dave McMenamin talked with the five-time All-Star and during their conversation, he revealed his thoughts on the looming extension.
"I've been focused on basketball," Doncic said. "So obviously this is the time now to think about everything."
It is safe to assume that the LA Lakers' top priority now is to retain the future face of their franchise. In an unlikely scenario where the Purple and Gold fail to extend the Slovenian international's contract, he would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027-28 season.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.