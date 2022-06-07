“They make me sick to my stomach… The New York Knicks are a national embarrassment” - Stephen A. Smith says the Knicks are not a franchise worthy of having 3x All-Star on their team

The New York Knicks continue to survey the NBA for a potential superstar. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has become the latest player to be rumored as a potential trade candidate for the Knicks.

It seems as if every offseason the Knicks are rumored to be searching for a superstar who could be on the trade block. After the Utah Jazz have struggled to challenge for an NBA championship despite regular-season success, many have speculated that Donovan Mitchell could be on his way out of town. The speculation grew even more after Sunday's announcement that long-time coach Quinn Snyder is stepping down.

Analyst Stephen A. Smith said while he would love to see the Knicks acquire Mitchell, he doesn't believe the organization is worthy of the superstar. On ESPN's "First Take," Smith, a Knicks fan, said:

“The New York Knicks are not an organization that is worthy of Donovan Mitchell. ... They make me sick to my stomach. ... The New York Knicks are a national embarrassment.”

New York Knicks rumored to have interest in Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

Could Donovan Mitchell end up with the Knicks?

Donovan Mitchell, who has spent all five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz Jazz, will be a popular name throughout the summer. Speculation has been buzzing around Mitchell's time in Utah running out. While the Knicks have become a popular destination for members of the media, acquiring a talent like Mitchell would come at a hefty price.

The Knicks have a roster full of some intriguing young pieces, but trading for an NBA star often comes with a hefty price tag. What's more, Mitchell's ability would likely intrigue most teams, so the market to acquire him would be competitive.

“The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer.” The Utah Jazz have rejected all trade calls regarding Donovan Mitchell, per @Tjonesonthenba “The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer.” The Utah Jazz have rejected all trade calls regarding Donovan Mitchell, per @Tjonesonthenba “The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer.” https://t.co/KQ9H5oGIyi

Time will tell if there's going to be any traction when it comes to the Knicks' interest in Mitchell. Since the rumored reports, there has also been speculation suggesting Utah has no interest in trading its star guard.

Mitchell, who has a signature shoe line with Adidas, was born in the New York City area and his father worked as a player relations director for the New York Mets.

The No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, Mitchell was the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest winner. He has averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 assists per game in his career.

