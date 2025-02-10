"They don't have margin for error" - NBA insider flags Mavericks' issues with Anthony Davis & $5,014,560 center sidelined due to injury

The Dallas Mavericks face a significant challenge with the injury to newly acquired big man Anthony Davis. Compounding the issue is the preexisting injury to center Dereck Lively II, which, as NBA insider Brian Windhorst notes, has left the Mavericks thin at the center.

Windhorst highlighted Dallas's center depth issue on Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take. With key players Davis and Lively II injured, the Mavericks have little room for error as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in their next game.

“It’s hard to look at them and say ‘they are going to be fine without Anthony Davis.’ They are very deep at center … but now two of them are hurt with Dereck Lively being out in an extended period with a broken bone,” Brian Windhorst said.

“If you’re looking without AD, you’re done to some depth issues at that spot. They’ve had such bad luck at the injury position. … they might be able to weather the storm here … they don’t have margin for errors now,” Windhorst added.

Anthony Davis made his Mavs debut on Saturday but exited the game with an injury. He is now expected to miss multiple weeks, possibly up to a month, due to a left adductor strain.

This news is a massive blow to the team, especially since Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks across 34.2 minutes in 43 games.

Dereck Lively II's injury has also impacted Dallas’s depth and adaptability, particularly with AD now unavailable. Lively II - with a cap hit of $5,014,560 for the 2024-25 season per Spotrac - is dealing with a right ankle stress fracture and was anticipated to play a key part in compensating for Davis's absence.

Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis replaced by teammate Kyrie Irving on All-Star roster

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was added to the NBA All-Star roster as an injury replacement for teammate Anthony Davis. Irving, a nine-time All-Star, joins the team after AD suffered a left adductor strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks.

Irving has averaged 24.1 points and 4.8 assists, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 42 games this season. He replaced Davis on Team Shaq, which TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal drafted.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the selection. Earlier, he chose Hawks star Trae Young to replace injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It will feature a new four-team, three-game tournament and air at 8:00 p.m. EST.

