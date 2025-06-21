"They may never win a championship" - Draymond Green puts OKC Thunder on notice ahead of win-or-go-home game vs Pacers

The OKC Thunder are one game away from winning the 2025 NBA championship. The Thunder had a chance to clinch on Thursday, but the Indiana Pacers came out swinging and forced a Game 7.

Ad

While the pressure is on both teams in the do-or-die game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes it's more on OKC. As someone who has won the championship four times, Green discussed why the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team is under pressure.

"The pressure is all on them [Thunder]. I mean, Indiana coming out with a free swing and they coming out playing loose like, 'We ain't got nothing to lose, we were never supposed to be here in the first place.'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If OKC don't win this championship, they may never win a championship.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His co-host, former NBA star Baron Davis, said he had spoken to a league executive. According to the executive, if the Thunder lose against the Pacers, they have a chance to win a title over the next three years. However, Green disagrees with the take and said this:

"I think they get in a tough situation if they don't win the championship. When you get the opportunity to win a championship, if you win it, you get yourself the opportunity to win more."

Ad

Green added that if the Thunder lose, the team will start making tweaks to its roster. There's a chance those changes could take them farther from a championship.

Green believes the OKC Thunder should do everything on Sunday to win in Game 7.

Milwaukee Bucks' head coach believes the OKC Thunder will have to break up their core soon

Nothing lasts forever, even for the OKC Thunder. Thanks to the team's general manager, Sam Presti, the Thunder built a talented roster through the draft. Now, the organization is reaping the benefits as they are a game away from a championship.

Ad

However, Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers believes the franchise will have to split up its young core soon. Rivers talked about it in his appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on Tuesday. (18:31)

"But next year, after this season or in a year, they're going to have to start paying guys. And then all of a sudden, they probably won't be as deep as they are now, because they're going to have to make some tough decisions."

Ad

The OKC Thunder's roster is set to become expensive in the coming years, with big contracts coming up for their stars. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to sign a new contract extension next summer. Jalen Williams, who became an All-Star this year, could command a huge payday in 2026. Even Chet Holmgren could demand more money after the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More