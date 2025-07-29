"They might be trying to get me traded"- Chris Paul pokes fun at Clippers while revealing mindset for farewell season

Chris Paul has reunited with the LA Clippers for the upcoming season as his two-decade-long career draws to a close. On July 21, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the 2025-26 campaign will most likely be the 12-time All-Star's last season in the league.However, Paul, who spent six successful seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2016, joked that his LA reunion might be short-lived.During an interview on Monday, the veteran guard was asked about how he is approaching his possible farewell season, and Paul responded:I'm approaching it with a lot of excitement. Not necessarily thinking about what's next. I'm just trying to be in it. That's every single day, I'm trying to be in the moment in processing it, taking it all in. &quot;This is going to be new for my old crew, my family, everybody. It might be two weeks into the season and they might be trying to get me traded, because I ain't been home in a while, but I'm excited about what's to come.&quot;Later, he expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to play in a place where he could be with his family. He talked about spending time with his kids and his wife while joking that they may already be sick of him. He said that he was happy that he did not have to look at the time he had left with his family before he had to leave.Chris Paul has made it clear how important family is to him. On the June 26 episode of Jemele Hill’s Spolitics podcast, CP3 revealed that he missed his grandmother and his family and would like to spend more time with them in the future.Chris Paul says he has 'unfinished business' with James Harden amid his Clippers returnDuring one segment of the Clippers press conference on Monday, NBA writer Tomer Azarly asked the veteran guard about his conversation with James Harden on coming back to the Clippers.The 12-time All-Star revealed that he talked with 'The Beard' about the history between them as well as their future together.&quot;We definitely have unfinished business, so we get a chance to see what’s going on here,&quot; Paul said.Chris Paul and James Harden were two pillars of one of the best Houston Rockets teams in history. They led that team to deep playoff runs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, but were defeated by the Golden State Warriors both times.In the 2018-19 Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Dubs, Harden and Paul had gotten in an argument, which went viral. During the press conference, Chris Paul addressed the viral video from years ago and said that a lot of factors were involved behind that, which soured their relationship.However, he said that it was one of the funnest teams he has been on, and after the success both he and Harden have found, he looks forward to the future as his teammate once again.