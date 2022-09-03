"They miss out on Donovan Mitchell, who was there as a kid at 'The Decision'" - NBA analyst reminisces Knicks missing out on LeBron James in 2010, says Knicks repeated the blunder in Donovan trade

After missing out on Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks seem to be experiencing more misery and misfortune. Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers sent shockwaves around the league, but was felt more by Knicks fans.

Free agency fever was revived by one big-time trade. The Utah Jazz traded their All-Star in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three future unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. The Mitchell trade was inevitable. While most thought the Knicks would be able to make it happen, few saw the Cavs coming.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.

The Cavs swooped in when no one was expecting them. Although they gave up a ton of assets, most experts think it's a good deal.

A franchise that's probably regretting not going after Mitchell would be the Knicks.

Sports radio host Dan Patrick compared this moment to the year the Knicks missed out on getting LeBron James. In 2010, the Knicks had a chance to get King James to join their franchise, but ultimately lost to the Miami Heat.

"I remember talking to (ESPN's) Brian Windhorst to the mothership ... and I thought somebody leaked in quotes, 'The Cavs interested in Donovan Mitchell,'" Patrick said.

"I thought, 'OK, that's maybe to spark the Knicks to, 'You guys, let's go let's get it done.' Come on, RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, and a couple other players and unprotected picks and then you could get Donovan Mitchell.'

"He was there the night that LeBron had 'The Decision.' So, they miss out on LeBron at 'The Decision.' They miss out on Donovan Mitchell, who was there as a kid at 'The Decision.'"

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally have a scoring option in Donovan Mitchell

The trade that the Cavs were able to pull off to get Donovan Mitchell has transformed their team. The three-time All-Star gets a chance to lead a young and rising squad for a chance to get back to the playoffs.

Last season, the Cavs won 44 games, but their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in Tournament cost them a playoff spot. But even with their loss, Cavs fans are excited to see the team attain a certain level of success in their second post-Lebron era. Their 2021-22 season showed a lot of promise and that they're one piece away from returning to postseason action.

Looking at the team, they don't have a pure scorer they can heavily rely on. Although Darius Garland averaged 21.7 points last season, he was the only player to average at least 20 points.

Now, by adding Mitchell, they have a chance to have an equal distribution of roles. Garland can focus on being the team's floor general while still scoring from time to time. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will anchor the team's defense. And Isaac Okoro can be their reliable catch-and-shoot wing player.

It's a new era for Cavs basketball, and fans are excited to see Mitchell in action.

