"They miss an opportunity in LeBron James' career to get another championship" - Jay Williams believes LA Lakers should keep Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has been the topic of trade discussion of late as the Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Westbrook and the Lakers' tough start to the season has seen them potentially be willing to engage in trade discussions for their star player.

On ESPN's radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, a passionate discussion ensued between the three pundits as to whether the Lakers should trade Westbrook or not. Keyshawn Johnson made a case for the Lakers and said:

"It's not like the Lakers are in the seller. They are just behind where people projected them to be based on the names that they have on their roster and they'll get it turned around and if they don't get it turned around, then they miss an opportunity in LeBron James' career to get another championship."

Jay Williams talked about Westbrook and how LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanted the 33-year-old. Williams said:

"I stay with it. I don't make the move of letting Russell Westbrook go, I stick with it. I do think there are other things the Lakers can do."

Should the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is currently averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 32% from the field. Westbrook has five triple-doubles already this season along with 12 double-doubles.

The Lakers currently find themselves sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference, only two games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook was brought in to reduce LeBron James' ball-handling workload and conduct the offense whenever James was on the bench. He was never a consistent threat from the perimeter but his numbers this season from beyond the arc are the best he's recorded since the 2016-17 campaign.

This will be extremely pleasing for the Lakers as they can't have another terrible shooter with someone like Anthony Davis on the floor.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James and Russell Westbrook became the first Lakers duo to each record at least 25 points and 10 assists in a game since Nov. 3, 1978 (Norm Nixon & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). LeBron James and Russell Westbrook became the first Lakers duo to each record at least 25 points and 10 assists in a game since Nov. 3, 1978 (Norm Nixon & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). https://t.co/9grJOjh9ju

Chemistry is obviously the issue here for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. With LeBron missing a huge chunk of the games so far this season, chemistry hasn't been established between the two superstars. The duo's ability to work with Davis on the floor is also up in the air at the moment.

If the Lakers do trade Westbrook, how much they can get in return for him is a question that needs to be asked. Getting a couple of role players for a superstar isn't going to work. However, someone like Ben Simmons is definitely worth the consideration of trading Westbrook as the Lakers will be getting another superstar talent in return.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:



8-for-42

19.0 3FG%



(via @stathead) Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:8-for-4219.0 3FG%(via @stathead) https://t.co/bQHFW7yR2F

Either way, the priority for the Lakers right now is to put their heads down, go on a run and get to a better spot in the Western Conference. Westbrook has repeatedly shown in the past that while he may get off to a slow start to the season, he will start playing at an MVP caliber level after the All-Star break.

