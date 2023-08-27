"They need to add a shave clause to that contract": NBA fans turn in rib-tickling reactions following Kyrie Irving's introduction of his new look

Kyrie Irving will be playing for the same team next season but he will decidedly look different. The Dallas Mavericks point guard will sport a goatee for the first time in his NBA career.

On his Instagram account, “Uncle Drew” posted a story after his beard was done. He told the barber that it was the finest look he’d ever had. “Goatee Kyrie,” Irving said, should be his new nickname.

Kyrie Irving’s new look had some fans on Twitter in shambles:

“They need to add a shave clause to that contract.”

After much speculation about where he will be playing next, Irving chose to stay in Dallas. He signed a three-year $126 million contract with a player option on the third. The Mavericks will parade Irving and Luka Doncic as the team’s top stars for at least two years.

Last season, the Mavericks went into a tailspin after they acquired Kyrie Irving via a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas’ package was centered around Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, the player Irving looks quite similar with a goatee on.

From fourth in the Western Conference before Irving’s arrival, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves battling and eventually losing a play-in spot. Luka Doncic bemoaned that anybody could score on them but didn’t blame Irving for their struggles.

Mark Cuban has publicly defended “Uncle Drew” in offseason interviews. The team owner, instead, blamed it on unfamiliarity with respective roles that caused them the season. Cuban, however, has retooled the roster around Doncic with a slew of changes geared toward improving their defense.

Will Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks back to the playoffs?

Luka Doncic has proven that on his own, he can lead the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs. He has been doing it for quite a while now. Kyrie Irving hasn’t had the same success as a franchise player. He would have to adapt his game around “Luka Magic” for the Mavericks to succeed.

The addition of Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper should help the team. Curry’s shooting around Irving and Doncic will be deadly. The defense gets a boost with the other new names.

In 2022, the Mavericks went to the Western Conference Finals but lost to the deeper and more experienced Golden State Warriors. If things click as Mark Cuban expects they would, the Mavs could have another deep playoff run next season.

Kyrie Irving would have played a big part in whatever success the Mavericks could attain in their next campaign.

