“They need leadership, they need a little bit of fire” - NBA analyst says Draymond Green is the exact personality the Nets need, dismisses the notion of him being valuable only to the Warriors

Defensive stalwart Draymond Green has dominated the headlines this week as he seeks a max contract extension from the Golden State Warriors. Green helped the franchise to their fourth championship in eight years last season and has been a pivotal part of the core in that span.

However, there is this notion that the Warriors' setup is perfect for Green as it masks his offensive deficiencies. It is believed that Green will not get a max contract from any other team if the Warriors don't offer him one.

On Fox Sports' "First Things First," analyst Kevin Wildes spoke about how there are teams like the Brooklyn Nets that could use someone like Green. Wildes spoke about how his defensive abilities and leadership would do the Brooklyn-based franchise a world of good.

"Isn't Draymond Green the exact person, the exact personality, the exact skill set that the Nets need?" Wildes said. "Ok, they need leadership, they need a little bit of fire, they need defense. So, the idea that Draymond is only uniquely valuable only to the Warriors, I don't think that's true.

"I think there are teams out there, specifically the Nets, that say, 'Huh, Draymond is the exact guy we need.' I'm just talking about, overall, Draymond's skill set."

Green still has two years left on his deal, with the 2023-24 season being a player-option. Green could turn down this option and sign a max contract extension with any team in the league that will be worth north of $140 million over four years.

Could the Brooklyn Nets benefit from someone like Draymond Green?

Draymond Green would bring incredible defense, leadership and championship experience to any team. There are very few teams more than the Brooklyn Nets that need someone like this.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets were one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 20th. Green is one of the league's best defenders as he can guard all five positions seamlessly due to excellent footwork and quick hands. He sets the tone for the Warriors defensively.

Offensively, however, it would be a problem for the Nets as the co-existence of Green and Ben Simmons would kill the team offensively. Having one over the other would help Brooklyn surround them with shooters and thereby masking their lack of shooting. But having them both on the court together would be a colossal mistake.

Green shot 29.6% from 3-point range and 65.9% from the free-thow line last season. Simmons' shooting woes have been well documented. However, if the Nets could trade Simmons and bring in shooters, then having Green would certainly help the team become a championship contender.

