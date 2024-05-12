"THEY NOT LIKE US!" - Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams celebrates Mother's Day vibing to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams celebrated Mother's Day with Kendrick Lamar's diss track for Drake, 'Not Like Us'. Adams is a successful entrepreneur and a famous social media influencer but before all these, she is a hard-working and loving mother.

Kamiah celebrated the occasion on her Instagram story showcasing a gift she received. It was a bouquet of bright yellow sunflowers along with a name card from the sender.

Kamiah Adams receives sunflowers on Mother's Day

The name card read:

"'Not Like Us' Mothers Day - Susan."

The beautiful present was sent from Susan Hopson to Adams as a token of appreciation for being a hard-working mother. Hopson is a friend of Beal's wife and is also a popular social media influencer. She owns a nail art business and Adams is probably a regular customer of her services.

Kamiah Adams vibed to Kendrick's latest banger "Not Like Us" while thanking Susan for her gift. She accompanied her story with the caption:

"Mom? THEY NOT LIKE US! Love you so much."

Kamiah Adams spreads love on Mother's Day

On this Mother's Day, Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams decided to spread some love to all the hard-working mothers in her inner circle. Just like the flowers she received from her friend, Kamiah decided to send flowers to honor the mothers she knew.

Kamiah Adams receives thanks from a friend

The people she sent bouquets to, mentioned her on their Instagram stories thanking her for the beautiful present. Adams was not the only one involved in this kind gesture as she asked her son to help her out with this task. The people who received the flowers also thanked Bradley Beal's kids along with Adams for making their day special.

Watch Kamiah Adams' cute video with her sons

Kamiah Adams is quite a social media user who likes to keep her followers updated on what's happening in her life. She posted a cute video with her sons on her account trying out candies they brought from the 'Tik-Tok' shop. The video started with Bradley Beal's wife introducing the product along with her sons Bradley and Braylon.

The family trio then tried the candies to give their review of it. The candies were quite sour and Bradley even had to get up and run away to spit it out. Braylon however was unfazed by the extremely sour candy, as the trio then decided to have some fun and try out the candy on their youngest family member Braxton. The baby kid spits out the candy instantly upon tasting it, making funny a face afterward.