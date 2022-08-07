“They would be the one team that would go out of their way to make sure he and Bronny will play together” - Bill Plaschke on the LA Lakers’ plan to eventually have LeBron James and son Bronny play in Hollywood

LeBron James’ contract talks with the LA Lakers are the biggest headline in La La Land that could linger throughout next season. The four-time MVP is eligible for a two-year, $97.1 million deal, which could be extended to three years, just in time for Bronny James’ draft eligibility.

While James and the Lakers have reportedly had productive talks, the 18x All-Star could still leave the team. LA, though, isn’t going to let that happen, according to Bill Plaschke of the LA Times.

The veteran reporter covering the LA Lakers had this to say on "The Dan Patrick Show":

“He’s gonna end his career here. The Lakers are gonna take care of him … He’ll sign at least a one-year deal … They want him around. They like him. They’re in love with his star power, they’re in love with him breaking Kareem’s record next year.”

Plaschke added:

“They would be the one team that would go out of their way to make sure he and Bronny will play together and that’s three years down the road. This is all leading to that.”

LeBron James is facing several milestones as he winds up an all-time great career. Two of the biggest things he can accomplish are surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record and ultimately playing with his son.

LakerTalks @LakerTalks



Season 20. History.



#LakeShow It's nuts to think that LeBron James is probably passing Magic Johnson in assists and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in points, in a Laker Jersey, in the same season.Season 20. History. It's nuts to think that LeBron James is probably passing Magic Johnson in assists and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in points, in a Laker Jersey, in the same season.Season 20. History.#LakeShow https://t.co/TYBB4oEsiV

The LA Lakers could be looking at these future events not only for James but also to add to their already untouchable resume.

James' reported two-year contract ends just as James Jr. is draft eligible. The four-time champ has vowed to play his last season with Bronny and the Lakers could try to make that happen in Hollywood.

However, LA will have to extend the NBA superstar’s contract for at least another year to make that monumental event happen.

Pairing LeBron James with Bronny James could be tough to pull off for the LA Lakers

"King James" could cap off his all-time great career by finishing his last season as Bronny James' teammate. [Photo: New York Post]

The LA Lakers gambled on their future to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. LA’s move immediately paid off as AD and James carried the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. LA’s 2024 first-round pick is now held by New Orleans due to that trade.

Bronny James is expected to be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. Although he’s likely a second-round talent, several NBA teams could take a gamble on picking him up a round early to get LeBron James.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.



There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers,



theathletic.com/3468365/?sourc… The LeBron James–Bronny James thing is real.And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers, @joevardon writes. The LeBron James–Bronny James thing is real.And LeBron’s cleanest path to playing with his son is for the team he’s on to draft Bronny.There’s just one potential problem for the Lakers, @joevardon writes.theathletic.com/3468365/?sourc… https://t.co/fFahuZTrCM

The Lakers may have to spend more to get into the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. Knowing that it could be James’ last year, whether they will be willing to give up more capital holds plenty of significance.

How the Lakers will manage to accomplish that by the time Bronny James is ready to enter the pro league will be worth watching.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far