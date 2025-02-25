"They picked the wrong person" - JJ Redick quips about Richard Jefferson replacing him on broadcasting panel with Mike Breen & Dorris Burke

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed his thoughts on former NBA star Richard Jefferson joining ESPN's broadcasting panel. Before Redick became the Lakers coach, he was once part of ESPN's broadcasting team with Mike Breen and Dorris Burke.

ESPN then named Richard Jefferson as JJ Redick's replacement to join Mike Breen and Dorris Burke on the broadcasting panel. When the Lakers coach heard about the news, he had an interesting take.

“Well, first of all, I think they picked the wrong person,” Redick humorously said. "I'm thrilled for him. He deserves it. He’s someone who, I say this all the time about him, he was born to do television. Probably more so than he was born to be a basketball player.”

Richard Jefferson will now be broadcasting alongside Mike Breen and Dorris Burke for the remainder of the season. Fans can expect to hear his voice during marquee matchups throughout the remaining regular season games and 2025 NBA Playoffs games. Jefferson's voice will also be heard come the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

JJ Redick and Lakers are set to face Mavericks in next game

The LA Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. It'll be an interesting matchup given the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis between the teams earlier this month. Heading into the matchup, LA has all the momentum after they snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets.

The Luka Doncic of old shone brightly in Denver after he put up his usual numbers for the first time as part of the Lakers. Doncic led his new team to victory, adding 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick seems to be invested in the upcoming matchup. It'll be the first time Redick will witness his former player, Max Christie, play for the opposing team. JJ shared he was fond of Christie during his tenure with the Purple and Gold.

“Max since the day I took the job was someone I was very high on; I feel very invested," JJ Redick said. "He’s someone who was given more opportunity and became someone who starred in his role … really happy to see him succeeding.”

The LA Lakers will have a home-court advantage on Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see how the LA fans will respond to the return of Anthony Davis and Max Christie as part of the opposing team.

While Davis won't play against his former team due to injury, it's likely he'll be present on the Dallas Mavericks bench. With that in mind, it's possible that the Lakers organization will have a tribute video ready for AD.

