"They raised the rim last minute": Jalen Brunson comically debunks why he couldn't dunk in blowout win vs 76ers

Jalen Brunson had a team-high 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a blowout 128-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The shifty guard hit 11-of-20 shots, including 4-of-9 from behind the arc. The former Dallas Mavericks guard added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Two of Brunson’s points came off a steal from reigning MVP Joel Embiid. “The Process” was surveying New York’s defense on top of the key when the point guard swept the ball out of the big man’s hands. The 6-foot-2 playmaker raced to the Knicks’ court with Tyrese Maxey desperately chasing after him.

Jalen Brunson went up for a slam but ended up making a layup. His jump was a little short and attempting a dunk would have resulted in a missed field goal. Several Twitter/X sites promptly posted his near “Shaqtin-a-Fool” moment.

“I tried to dunk but I think they raised the rim last minute”

Brunson’s New York Knicks teammates could only laugh at his laughable attempt to finish the fastbreak with a highlight reel slam. The made shot improved their lead to 109-81 with a little over six minutes left in the game. Knicks players had more than enough reason to enjoy the failed attempt.

New York is now on a three-game winning streak since trading for former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. The Knicks gave up RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick. While Anunoby has played a key role, Brunson remains the Knicks’ most potent threat.

Without Quickley on the roster, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would lean even more on Jalen Brunson for his scoring and playmaking. Thibodeau just couldn’t count on him for rim-rattling dunks.

Jalen Brunson is making a strong case for his first All-Star selection

Last season, several analysts questioned Jalen Brunson’s exclusion from the All-Star game. Many felt that the lefty point guard did enough to be part of last year’s collection of stars. He averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 68 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Brunson didn’t mind the seeming snub and only sustained his play. When the playoffs came, he only proved that he belonged among the best in the NBA. He led the team in scoring with 27.8 ppg and was the New York Knicks’ deadliest threat anywhere on the court.

This season, Jalen Brunson might make it to his first All-Star game. He is posting career-high numbers in points (25.7 ppg) and assists (6.4 apg). His 3.9 rebounds per game is also tied for his best average in a single season.

Despite the changes and injuries, Brunson has been the Knicks' most consistent and reliable player. He may miss a dunk or two but he is making a strong case to make it to the All-Star game next month in Indiana.