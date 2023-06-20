"They’re the only 5 players in the NBA"- Stephen A. Smith names LeBron James, Steph Curry, and other stars who deserve a no-trade clause

On Sunday, news broke that Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal will waive his no-trade clause to be traded to the Phoenix Suns. Beal will join Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as part of a new Big 3 in Phoenix. Following the news, many have proclaimed the Suns as title favorites for next season. However, according to ESPN’s Steph A. Smith, Beal should never have had the no-trade clause, which allowed him to choose his own trade destination.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith first pointed out Beal’s lack of playoff success over his 11-year career:

“Bradley Beal, whose never played in a conference finals in his career. Bradley Beal, whose obviously never played in an NBA Finals in his career. Bradley Beal, who obviously does not have a championship belt on his resume,” Smith said.

Smith added the caveat that he thinks Beal is a respectable star player. However, he then went on to break down how good a player should be to get a no-trade clause:

“A no-trade clause ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you something,” Smith said. “There are two categories in the world of Stephen A when it comes to stars. There are stars and then there are superstars. I was saying it throughout the NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler is a star. (Nikola) Jokic is a superstar."

“But guess what else I got for you? There are those who are superstars on the court and then there are those who are box office. ... But when you talk about a no-trade clause, that takes it to another level.”

Smith then provided his list of the five players that he thinks deserve a no-trade clause:

“I only got five people for you,” Smith said. “Steph Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum. As far as I’m concerned, they’re the only five players in the NBA who deserve a no-trade clause.”

Beal, aged 29, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game on 50.6% shooting over 50 games this past season. The Wizards finished 35-47 (12th in the Eastern Conference) and missed the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely.

Stephen A. Smith not sold on Phoenix Suns’ new Big 3

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and former Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal

Stephen A. Smith also spoke about the Bradley Beal to Phoenix trade on “First Take” on Monday. Smith said that despite everyone raving about the Suns’ potential, he isn’t sold on them being the best team in the NBA.

“I'm not sold on it, I'm certainly not Kendrick Perkins, I don't know what the hell he's talking about, ‘the best team in the NBA,’ I don't wanna hear that,” Smith said.

Smith added that the Suns will need to fill out their roster and add some defense around Beal, Durant and Booker if they want to be successful.

“You gotta fill out your roster before I'm willing to make that kind of proclamation,” Smith said. My issue is, who are you gonna stop? Is there any defense whatsoever? And the depth, that definitely is a question mark as well.”

