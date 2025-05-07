"They’re bear-hugging Steph": Steve Kerr brings Timberwolves' coach Chris Finch back down to earth with simple warning over foul accusations

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has heard accusations of his players being excessively physical. A day after the Warriors went up 1-0 in their second-round series, Kerr's counterpart on the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to take things up a notch.

Ad

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and his staff have contacted the league office to raise a concern regarding uncalled fouls:

"Chris Finch says they’ve sent a bunch of clips to the league on the Warriors fouling Gobert on the boards. "They look like pulling linemen with the shots they’re taking on Rudy,'" Krawczynski tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

At a media availability on Wednesday, Kerr refused to back down, arguing that the Wolves were being too physical as well:

"They're bear-hugging Steph," Kerr said of the Timberwolves. "They could've called six fouls."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In total, 39 fouls were called in Game 1 of the Warriors-Timberwolves series. Five of Golden State's 18 infractions were whistled on Draymond Green, while Julius Randle and Naz Reid had four apiece among Minnesota's 21.

Apparently, Kerr believes that not enough fouls were called on Curry's defenders. Curry, however, did not even get to play the entirety of Game 1 as he had to take an early exit in the first half due to an injury.

Ad

Ad

With 9:09 left in the second quarter, Curry attempted to contain a Mike Conley drive off the right corner. As he shifted his defensive stance, the four-time NBA champion clutched his left thigh. Moments later, the Timberwolves called timeout and Curry headed to the locker room.

The Warriors ruled out Curry for the rest of Game 1, and his injury was later diagnosed to be a Grade 1 left hamstring strain that will sideline him till at least Game 4.

Ad

Steve Kerr expresses confidence in Warriors' defense moving forward: "That's been proven over the last couple of months"

During the same media availability, Kerr talked about how the Warriors' defense will keep the team thriving despite Curry's absence:

"We think we have the best defense in the league," the Warriors head coach said. "That's been proven over the last couple of months."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kerr pointed to Green and Jimmy Butler as the Warriors' catalysts on the defensive end. The two grizzled vets will look to replicate Golden State's effort and execution in Game 1, when they held the Timberwolves to 88 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.