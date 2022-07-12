“They’re bff’s right now, they’re talking on the phone, they’re texting” - NBA analyst believes we can expect Russell Westbrook to be a starter under Darvin Ham

Russell Westbrook is developing a comfortable relationship with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. Their relationship is causing many to believe he will not only stay in LA but be a starter.

Darvin Ham has unique plans for Russell Westbrook's energy

Marc J. Spears explains:

“They’re bff’s right now, they’re talking on the phone, they’re texting, they’re having lunch and dinners together … [Darvin] said, ‘man don’t count [Westbrook] out.’”

Russell Westbrook is a confident player who plays with speed and intensity. Last season, however, the speed led to turnovers and chemistry issues. Nearing the end of the season, Westbrook curbed his turnover rate down to 3.8, his lowest turnover-per-game average since 2014.

When asked about Westbrook and his style of play, Spears said that Ham had outlined his plans for him:

“He has a clear plan for him to push his energy. He also expects [Russ] to be a starter.”

Ham's plan for Westbrook steps on the rumors that Kyrie Irving might be coming to the Lakers.

After he opted into his player contract, most assumed Irving was planning to stay with the Nets. Then, Kevin Durant requested a trade, and both players' futures became uncertain.

Many headlines claimed that Irving wanted to land in Los Angeles. After Irving spoke positively about LeBron James and their relationship, many believed the trade was possible.

When asked about the Irving situation, Darvin Ham said, "he doesn't pay attention to that."

Ham is focusing on his current roster and not worrying about possible additions. By defending Westbrook to the press and sharing plans to utilize his speed and energy effectively, Ham is keeping his faith in the current roster.

Westbrook is a phenomenal player who had a mediocre year with an underperforming Lakers team. One season should not taint an entire career for the triple-double king.

Darvin Ham understands that and hopes to revive Westbrook's confidence and greatness.

The media presence, confidence and clear plans Darvin Ham has for the Lakers are precisely what LA needs. They have everything they need to be an elite squad, they are just pieces to a complex puzzle.

