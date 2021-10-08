"They're all fighting for something, and it shows" - Boston Celtics rookie Sam Hauser on the competitive spirit in the team's training camp so far

Sportskeeda and Celtic Blog's Adam Taylor recently had a conversation with Boston Celtics two-way rookie forward Sam Hauser on his podcast. The Celtics new man touched upon a variety of topics. One of them was the mood and the level of intensity in the Celtics training camp, which has been quite high according to Hauser:

''It's been at a high level. Everyone in the NBA is making X amount of money, different guys have family, others don't, everyone is from different situations. So they're all fighting for something, and it shows every day in practice."

Hauser continued:

"Guys are just going at each other's heads, honestly. Showing why they belong and why they should play more than another guy. Overall, having that high level of competitive spirit only makes us better and the team better" - That's the Hauser quote of training camp."

Sam Hauser went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but was snapped up by the Boston Celtics, signing a two-way contract with them. Hauser will split time with the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Hauser also spoke about emulating Miami Heat starlet Duncan Robinson, who forged his way into the team's starting lineup after spending considerable time with their G League team:

“I’ve seen some of those guys like Duncan Robinson and a few others, that have gone through a situation like I have and made the best of it. And earn their way into roles on a team and things like that. but I know everyone’s path is different."

However, Hauser was quick to point out that he is taking it one day at a time:

"As much as I would love to have the same happen to me, but I know there's something that’s going to be a little bit different. But right now, I’m just focused on putting good days together.”

The Boston Celtics go into the 2021-22 NBA season with the underdog tag

The Boston Celtics are primed to exceed expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics will compete for a playoff spot in the stacked Eastern Conference next season but will face resistance from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat. Even the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have stacked rosters, and it will be intriguing to see how new head coach Ime Udoka will navigate their threat.

With only six automatic qualification spots up for grabs, the Boston Celtics will have to be at their best, or else they will have to battle it out in the Play-In tournament to feature in the postseason. The Celtics certainly have the tools to do it, with the young wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way for the men in green.

Also Read

The Boston Celtics have been labeled the 'underdogs' due to their inexperienced roster and a new head coach, and face an uphill battle to prove their mettle amongst the NBA's best in the upcoming NBA campaign.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee