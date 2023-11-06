“They’re getting swept”: LA Clippers’ new star quartet doesn’t appeal to 3x Slam Dunk champ

James Harden is set to make his LA Clippers debut on Monday against the New York Knicks. Many are excited to see the former MVP team up with fellow stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. However, according to three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson, the new-look Clippers aren’t that impressive.

On Sunday, Hoops Nation shared a post on Instagram from the X account PG13Muse (@PGSZN1) featuring LA’s new starting five. The original post’s caption asserted that no team could beat the Clippers in a seven-game playoff series.

Hoops Nation asked fans if they agreed with the claim, with one of the top comments coming from Robinson. The former 11-year NBA veteran said that he not only thinks that LA is beatable, but that the team will get swept in the playoffs:

“They’re getting swept lol,” Robinson said.

Three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson's recent comment

After acquiring Harden, the Clippers undeniably have one of the most star-heavy teams in the league. However, many have questioned how Harden will fit in next to his new co-stars, as there is only one ball to go around.

Likewise, many have expressed concerns about how LA’s aging core will be able to hold up throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

However, if LA can stay healthy and Harden makes the necessary sacrifices, perhaps the team will be able to make a deep playoff run.

James Harden set to spend more time off the ball with the LA Clippers

Newly acquired LA Clippers star guard James Harden

Ahead of Harden’s upcoming debut, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue spoke about how he is planning to utilize the star guard.

Lue said that Harden will spend some time off the ball, with Westbrook operating as LA’s primary ball handler:

“I think when they are both on the floor together at some point just having James more off the ball, running our wings and quicks and coming off pin-downs and things like that and let Russ go handle so he can engage his defender,” Lue said.

“So, that’s what we talked about the last two or three days, just when they are on the floor together, just making sure James is off the ball and let Russ be more of the point guard.”

Harden was also asked about his new coach’s game plan. The star guard touched on his experience playing off the ball in recent seasons. He added that he will take a day-by-day approach as the Clippers are integrating him into their offense:

“So, luckily for me, these last few years I’ve been having to play off the ball a little bit more,” Harden said.

"So, just like I said, it’s game by game, step by step. And I think we’re building forward to be really good in the postseason.”

Over 58 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting.

