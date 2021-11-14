“They’re going to make crazy shots and play extra hard because they’re playing against us” - Dwight Howard urges teammates to keep a positive mindset as early-season struggles continue

After the LA Lakers' 83-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dwight Howard tried to look for the positives despite the defeat. Nevertheless, this loss for the Lakers was a little more brutal than others. That's because the Timberwolves were on a six-game losing streak, and had a dismal 40-12 third quarter.

Dwight Howard, now in his third stint with the Lakers, has had a diminished role this season. In 11 appearances, Howard has only played 14.8 minutes per game, averaging 4.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. However, even with his reduced role, he still has a massive presence in the lockers room and as a leader of the team.

After the loss, he spoke about the need to stay positive, saying that teams tend to play 'extra hard' when they lock horns with the Lakers. He said:

“We have to keep our mindset positive. We know that every team we play is going to come in, and they’re going to make crazy shots and play extra hard because they’re playing against us. So we have to keep our energy the same throughout the game.”

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-dw… Dwight Howard did his best to spread positivity, which obviously isn't easy after a loss like the #Lakers suffered last night. Dwight Howard did his best to spread positivity, which obviously isn't easy after a loss like the #Lakers suffered last night.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-dw… https://t.co/f9BUDJUDXw

A big part of the Lakers' struggles this season has been the absence of LeBron James. Nevertheless, the manner of the Timberwolves loss, even early in the season, doesn't look good for a team looking to win the championship.

Furthermore, this marked the fourth time the LA Lakers lost to a team they should have beaten. They allowed two comeback victories to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That second win was only the Thunders' second of the season in eight games. The LA Lakers also lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, who have struggled this season.

Dwight Howard still believes the LA Lakers are a championship team

LA Lakers rotation piece Dwight Howard (#39) trying to get the ball

Despite the rough start to the season, the LA Lakers' title odds should not change. They still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two of the best players in the NBA, along with Russell Westbrook, one of the most eclectic players in the league.

That mindset has not changed for Dwight Howard, who reiterated the team's championship aspirations, saying:

“Championship is still the aspiration, that’s still our goal; it’s not going to stop. Sometimes you have to lose before you win… So we definitely understand that the biggest thing is that we got to stay together, stay locked in, and stay focused.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "It's a long season. We're going to get this thing right, we're going to stay positive. We're not going to allow these small mishaps affect who we are as a team." @DwightHoward on the #Lakers keeping their head high. "It's a long season. We're going to get this thing right, we're going to stay positive. We're not going to allow these small mishaps affect who we are as a team." @DwightHoward on the #Lakers keeping their head high. https://t.co/p9pf2TuCKS

Howard has already won an NBA title with the Lakers, two seasons ago in the NBA bubble. He played a significant role off the bench as the backup center for the team that James and Davis led to victory over the Miami Heat.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dwight Howard knows what it takes to win the NBA Finals. Even though this Lakers roster is different than two years ago, he will do what he can to win another championship.

Edited by Bhargav