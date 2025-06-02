For the first time in nearly four decades, "Inside the NBA" won't air on TNT. As a part of the new rights deal for the NBA, ESPN also acquired the highly acclaimed show. Nonetheless, even though Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Shaquille O'Neal will all be there, Bill Simmons doesn't think it will be the same.

He said that, given ESPN's ways and style, they're going to mess the show up, and the fans and panellists won't be happy with the results.

"I think ESPN is going to f*ck the show up," Simmons said on his podcast. "Unless they completely change how they do commercials, the show's going to be different, and people are gonna be pissed, and Barkley and those guys are going to be pissed."

Simmons said the only way things can work out is if ESPN decides to run the show as it's been run for decades instead of giving them just some short segments like they usually do.

"The only way it doesn't go badly is if they do the commercials and they give them these lengthy segments that you need to have that show work," Simmons continued.

It will certainly take an adjustment period, but if Simmons is right, it might not be long before ESPN reconsiders its approach to this show, as the fans' backlash will be loud and clear.

Charles Barkley shares heartfelt message about joining ESPN

Unlike Bill Simmons, Charles Barkley is excited and optimistic about what's to come. Following the show's final broadcast on TNT at the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hall of Fame power forward claimed to be humbled and honoured about this new opportunity.

“To ESPN, it’s going to be an honor and a privilege to work for you guys, you are the No. 1 sports network in history," Barkley said. "And I’m excited for it; you’ve got some tremendous talents over there, and I’m looking forward to co-working with those guys."

A couple of years ago, Barkley hinted at retirement and stepping down from his role at TNT, but it seems like he's not going anywhere now.

His antics and never-ending back-and-forths with Kenny and Shaq have given the fans countless hours of laughter and content creators hours worth of material, and with all the money ESPN paid to get the band together, it's hard to envision him walking away from such a big paycheck.

