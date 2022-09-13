"They're gonna be one of the worst teams in the NBA" - 3x NBA champion claims Donovan Mitchell trade will leave Utah Jazz in a poor shape

The Utah Jazz have become one of the most talked about teams across the NBA landscape this offseason. After building a reputation as one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference, the Jazz are going to be looking entirely different in the near future. In the span of one summer, the Jazz front office has decided to trade two of their franchise building blocks.

It started when Utah agreed to trade star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, the thought was that the Jazz front office would look to build around fellow superstar Donovan Mitchell moving forward. That was until it was reported that the Jazz were willing to entertain offers for their other superstar, and it looked as if a rebuild was on the horizon.

After the recent news that the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it's clear that the team has entered a major rebuild when it comes to their roster. Speaking recently on an episode of "The Hoop Genius" podcast, former NBA veteran BJ Armstrong went on to give his opinion about the Utah Jazz's moves. Armstrong said that, while he understood both trades, he believes the Jazz are going to end up being "one of the worst teams" in the entire league.

"When you're making the trade, a lot of times, you know you try to get a trade that works for both teams. I think it's a win-win for both teams. I think it's the best trade that happened in the offseason, and I also think it's the worst trade that happened in the offseason. I'll start off with the best trade.

"I think, without question, the Utah Jazz needed to break up that team, and I thought they found a great place for Rudy Gobert. I thought it was a great place for Donovan Mitchell thus far. I'm expecting more trades to happen for this team, but I also think it was the worst trade because they're gonna go from a contending team, a playoff team to the cellar.

"I mean, they're gonna be one of the worst teams in the NBA, player. Once you get down there, it's always tough to get back..."

Utah Jazz looking to rebuild for future

It's never easy for a franchise to suddenly hit the "rebuild" button, but that's just what the Utah Jazz have decided on. After numerous years in which the Jazz looked like a potential contender in the Western Conference, it looked as if the team had finally reached their ceiling.

The Jazz acquired an assortment of young talent and future draft picks. This has given them the ammo to be aggressive in their rebuild over the next couple of years. With Danny Ainge now a part of the front office, the Jazz will be strategic when it comes to acquiring the pieces to develop their organization for the future.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Danny Ainge: "I wasn't sure what to expect when I got here... What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other. ... Maybe I thought they were just waiting for the playoffs, so I gave them the benefit of the doubt... Was unanimous this was direction we needed to go" Danny Ainge: "I wasn't sure what to expect when I got here... What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other. ... Maybe I thought they were just waiting for the playoffs, so I gave them the benefit of the doubt... Was unanimous this was direction we needed to go"

It's still a bit of a shocker to think that the Jazz have moved on from both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the same offseason. As of now, the expectation is that the Jazz will continue to be active when it comes to the trade market as they still have plenty of notable veterans on their roster.

