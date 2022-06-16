"They're gonna have to pay him... he's not a two-way guy, where am I going?" - Bill Simmons outlines reasons why Washington Wizards might refrain from re-signing 3x All-Star to a hefty contract

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has seen his name pop up in a lot of trade rumors since the playoffs began. Beal has a player option for 2022-23 – worth over $36 million, but can increase his paycheck by opting out and becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Wizards guard has drawn interest from a few franchises, but has been open about his desire to be a loyalist like Dirk Nowitzki. The Washington Wizards drafted Beal in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was 19 years old, and he has now completed a decade with the team.

However, his 2021-22 season was cut short due to a wrist injury. Beal underwent surgery for the same and is reportedly getting ready for next season.

"The Ringer’s" Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo recently spoke about the Bradley Beal situation on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” Beal's name came up while they were discussing NBA GM’s who are in a tough spot at the moment.

While the Washington Wizards have a lot to think about in the offseason, Simmons brought up some concerns surrounding Beal and said:

“They’re [Wizards] are gonna have to pay him [Beal]. The move is to trade him, I just don’t know what his value is. He is coming out of a wrist thing.”

Bradley Beal played just 40 games in the 2021-22 regular season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. His team managed to win approximately 43% of their games, ending up in the 12th position in the Eastern Conference.

Moreover, the ongoing playoffs have emphasized the importance of having two-way stars for success. That’s an area where Beal doesn't exactly stand out. Simmons was quick to point out this factor, as he said:

“I think as people watch the playoffs and the two-way guys – you want your superstars to be two-way guys. I think that’s really hurt guys like Beal and Mitchell, from a trade value standpoint.”

He added:

“People look at those guys and go – 'if that’s my best guy and he’s not a two-way guy, where am I going? Am I going round one and out? What’s my destiny?'”

Bradley Beal is reportedly looking to re-sign with the Washington Wizards

Beal has been the face of the Washington Wizards franchise for a while now. But the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, and role players like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems to have altered things in Washington.

In an interview with Ava Wallace of “The Washington Post,” Beal spoke about possibly signing a $250 million contract with the Wizards as a free agent. While offensive output is not much of a concern if Beal is healthy, he is now renowned for his defensive capabilities.

The ever-changing trend in the NBA has Bill Simmons wondering if Bradley Beal is even worth that much in the first place. Simmons said:

“I don’t wanna pay anyone $50 million a year, who can’t be the best guy on a title team. And I don’t think he can.”

The Washington Wizards don't seem like an attraction for stars at the moment. Although the franchise recently signed Porzingis, he hasn’t even shared the court yet with Beal.

The Wizards are yet to see the duo in action, and this could be an added incentive for the organization to re-sign Beal.

