“They’re gonna have to take a fourth mortgage out on their house to make any moves” - NBA analyst says the LA Lakers have nobody but themselves to blame for a lack of assets, says Russell Westbrook was not a mystery

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook was a key factor in a disappointing season for the LA Lakers. Many fans are wondering if Los Angeles will make drastic moves this summer.

The only problem is that the franchise lacks the cap space and assets to intrigue other teams. One of the biggest storylines was Westbrook's future. After being acquired by the Lakers last offseason, the hope was that he would become the third star alongside teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the trio never seemed to gel, and Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play.

It was reported on Tuesday that Westbrook has opted into his player option for the upcoming season. On "The Herd" on Tuesday, analyst Joy Taylor spoke about how the Lakers went all in to acquire Westbrook and now don't have any assets to make any moves.

“They’re gonna have to take a fourth mortgage out on their house to make any moves," Taylor said. "They don't have anyone to blame but themselves. It wasn't a huge mystery what Russell Westbrook was."

Russell Westbrook opts in for return to LA Lakers

Time will tell if Westbrook can find his groove and adjust in his second season with the LA Lakers.

The Lakers struggled to a 33-49 record, finishing 11th in the West as the talented roster miss the playoffs.

The hope for the Lakers is that a new coach and a full offseason can get the team back on track.

The Lakers will have to be strategic with their moves this offseason, as the team is strapped when it comes to any potential cap space. With stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers will have a chance to go toe-to-toe with any team.

The problem has been that the injuries have piled up in recent years, and the dynamic duo will need help for the Lakers to make it back to the playoffs.

James, who will turn 38 in late December, played in 56 games last season, while Davis played in 40 because of knee and ankle injuries. All told, James has played in 223 out of 307 games in four seasons as a Laker. Meanwhile, Davis, who is 29, has played 194 out of 307 games in the past four seasons.

Westbrook will be 34 in November. His scoring average has declined from a league- and career-best 31.6 points per game in 2016-17 to 18.5 ppg this season.

