"They’re in hiding now" - LeBron James calls out Deion Sanders 'haters' following Colorado's big win over Utah

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a clear message to Deion Sanders' doubters after the former NFL star led the Colorado Buffaloes to another win in the 2024 NCAA season. The Buffs improved to 8-2 and look like a legit threat to the rest of the competition.

James noted that none of the 'haters' who previously knocked Sanders and co. were quiet this week. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to clap back at the naysayers while praising Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes.

"I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding 🫣 now! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Coach Prime said “We Coming”. Well it’s “We Here” now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder. 🦬🫡," James tweeted on Saturday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Colorado Buffaloes cruised against the Utah Utes, putting up 49 points on the best scoring defense in the Big 12. They won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday, but Deion Sanders is still aiming to improve.

If this victory wasn't enough, the former NFL star said that the Buff can still reach a new level of performance.

"We haven't even put it all together yet," Sanders said. "Like, we haven't even played our best game. That should be, in itself, scary. Like, man, when I said we comin', we still comin'. We never stopped comin'. We are comin'. And we ain't nearly there yet."

Meanwhile, LeBron James is also trying to make the Lakers a competitive squad and the first month of the season has proven that they're on the right path to try to challenge for a championship.

LeBron James, Lakers are on a roll after rocky start to the season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers boast a similar record to the Colorado Buffaloes (8-4) after winning their last four games. They've gone unbeaten in the last eight days, winning four straight games, although they've faced relatively weak teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

James is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the floor. He's up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, hoping to get the fifth consecutive win to continue climbing the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers rank fifth at the time of writing and a win against the Pelicans could tie them with the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns at nine wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback