“They’re as irrational actually as Kyrie Irving is” - Ric Bucher says the LA Lakers fans had no reason to be optimistic for a potential Kyrie Irving move, says they should disappointed at missing out on 5x All-Star

Kyrie Irving going to the Lakers was "irrational", according to Ric Bucher, who, at the same time, explained Lakers fans should be disappointed for not getting him.

After rumors of Kyrie wanting to entertain trade options began circulating, the Lakers were named as top contenders. LA fans everywhere erupted at the possibility.

Analyst labels Lakers fans are ‘irrational’ over Kyrie Irving hype

Ric Bucher stated:

“[Lakers fans] as irrational actually as Kyrie Irving is.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I'm sure Lakers fans are disappointed. Kyrie was their moonshot. They shouldn't be disappointed the Lakers didn't get a chance to recapture some magic that happened 6 years ago. They should be disappointed that John Wall has shown no interest in joining the Lakers." — @RicBucher "I'm sure Lakers fans are disappointed. Kyrie was their moonshot. They shouldn't be disappointed the Lakers didn't get a chance to recapture some magic that happened 6 years ago. They should be disappointed that John Wall has shown no interest in joining the Lakers." — @RicBucher https://t.co/alZ9PrBDER

Kyrie Irving just exercised his $36.9 million option for next season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, hopes that he will move to Los Angeles have been quashed.

Analyst Ric Bucher gave his opinion on the matter, explaining how both Kyrie and Lakers fans were "irrational" as the rumors floated around. Before choosing his player option, the press had made it seem like both Kyrie Irving and the Lakers organization were hopeful on solidifying the matter.

Bucher even commented on John Wall and how he chose the Los Angeles Clippers over the Lakers. The analyst used the many passovers on LA to outline the disappointment in their city lately.

Unfortunately, LA fans everywhere have, in fact, ended up disappointed. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have a wonderful history together on the floor and would, arguably, have been a great match going forward.

As their time together in Cleveland ended, their relationship had withered away. This year, Irving opened up about his time playing with LeBron and how he wishes that the two would have made amends. Irving even went so far as to say that he probably would have been on the Lakers with James had it not been for the falling out.

The LeBron-Kyrie duo was one of the most entertaining and dominant duos in the league. We saw one of the best small finishers in the game paired up with James, and the two were seemingly unstoppable.

If the relationship were to reconnect in Los Angeles, fans and organization members everywhere would have erupted in excitement. After Russell Westbrook didn't pan out this season, potentially moving forward from him for Kyrie Irving would have been a large jump in the right direction.

It was a great thought until the irrationality sunk in and Kyrie chose to remain in Brooklyn.

There seemed little chance that Irving was going to leave Kevin Durant after all they had been through together. It's important to note that neither of the players ever spoke on behalf of themselves.

The press even started reporting that Kevin Durant was looking to leave Brooklyn the Nets. They also reported that the Nets were fully prepared to lose both Irving and Durant before next season.

Thankfully for the Nets, the two stars chose to stay. After being swept by Boston in the first round this year, the rumors seemed to have some weight. Kyrie and KD had not been too vocal after the disappointing first series, until these recent rumors.

Hearing the rumors surface so soon after their blowout postseason helped the narrative develop.

And then both Kyrie and Durant stepped up and voiced their opinions on the matter. Irving stated that he would not leave his man KD hanging as he signed his player option for Brooklyn next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far