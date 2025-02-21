“They’re Jordan fans” - Austin Reaves empties the clip on haters claiming LeBron James “has something to prove”

Los Angeles Lakers star Autin Reaves complimented his teammate LeBron James after James took down his critics on Thursday. Reeves was in no mood to entertain bickering fans who claimed that the King “has something to prove” as James dropped 40 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Reaves responded to the haters in a post-game locker room interview, talking about his team's win and LeBron James' terrific performance. The guard expressed his delight on playing with LeBron and clapped back on those doubting his capabilities and calling them fans of Michael Jordan:

"He really doesn’t have anything else to prove. And if people say he does, then they’re Jordan fans," Reaves stated emptying the clip on James' haters.

LeBron who sat out of the NBA All-Star game for the first time in almost 20 years on Sunday started back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers this week scoring 26 and 40 points respectively.

Reaves also elaborated on Bron's longevity explaining how excited he was about the 4-time NBA champion's availability for both fixtures:

"You see the things of (on social media) don't know he is going to play either one of these last two games and I just asked him after practice 'You playing?' just piqued my curiosity and he was like 'I'm playing both' and I was like 'Hell Yeah'," Reaves said during the post-match interview.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings and avenged their loss to the Hornets in their previous game with a 110-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

LeBron James records second 40-point game in February against the Portland Trail Blazers

Currently in his 21st season as an NBA pro, LeBron James continues to do the unthinkable as he dropped 40 points for the second time this month against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Miami Heat and Cleveland star turned 40 in December and despite his age continues to dominate defenses in the league.

After a 42-point outing against the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on February 6, the explosive forward repeated the feat last night as he scored 40 points against the Oregon team.

On the court for 36 minutes, James had a great day shooting from range, as he recorded a staggering 59.3% field goal percentage while also shooting 50.0% from beyond the arch. The King also recorded a 100% figure from the free throw line, all the while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

This marks LeBron James 79th career 40-point game, tying him with Allen Iverson for the sixth-most 40-point games in NBA history.

