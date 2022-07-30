“They’re like, ‘You’re doing drugs in here?’; I’m like, ‘No, sir, I’m just rolling up a blunt’” - Glen Davis on police search in hotel room for illegal drug activity, says he'd joined cannabis business

Glen Davis has had issues with drugs, both during and after his NBA career. The former player who won a championship ring with the Boston Celtics in 2008 has had trouble with the law.

"Big Baby" was arrested on illegal drug charges in 2018, and a year later, he agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time.

The big man recently spoke about the situation, sharing his side about what happened in the Maryland hotel room where he stayed:

"I get a knock on my door. ... I opened the door. They're like, 'You're doing drugs in here?' I'm like, 'No, sir, I'm just rolling up a blunt. I'm about to leave.'"

He added that he had just gotten into the cannabis business and that he had brought all his work with him, including extra weed. However, this caused him problems later on.

Glen Davis was arrested on drug charges

The former NBA champion pointed out how he smelled like weed when he entered the hotel, which is why the manager was suspicious and later knocked on his door. However, this is not where the story ended.

Davis decided to leave right after he rolled up the blunt, but he forgot his phone and had to return to his hotel room.

"We leave literally," Davis said. "I left my phone. I was like, 'Damn, I'm without a phone.' I go back to the hotel. The police are coming out of my room. I'm like, 'Why are you in my room?" It was like, 'There was illegal drugs activity going on.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?'"

The police ended up getting a warrant from a judge and searching the room. They found four ounces (126 grams) of marijuana and a briefcase that had $92,000 in cash.

Fortunately for Davis, the prosecutors dropped all the charges after he paid a $15,000 fine. Shortly after news of his arrest broke, Davis posted an interesting video which you can see below.

In a recent interview, Davis called the video "the stupidest thing" he ever did, saying how he wasn't thinking.

Davis' drug affair cost him a lot of money in NBA

Glen Davis revealed that Doc Rivers lowballed him during contract negotiations in 2014. The former NBA champion believed that Rivers would offer him a decent contract, yet all he got was a short-term deal that wasn't close to what he desired.

Glen Davis and Doc Rivers had a lot of problems with each other. (Image via Getty Images)

Rivers, who was the president of basketball operations for the LA Clippers back then, did this because Davis smoked marijuana in Amsterdam that year.

To make things worse, Davis opted out of his contract with the Clippers that summer, hoping to get a better deal. However, he made a couple of bad moves that ended up costing him millions.

