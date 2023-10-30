“They’re looking at me, not the train”: Joe Smith's wife Kisha Chavis, who started OnlyFans, once refused to wear revealing wedding dress

Former NBA player Joe Smith recently expressed disappointment upon discovering his wife’s OnlyFans account. Smith’s wife, Kisha Chavis, hid the account from her basketball husband.

The scandalous photos on OnlyFans are not per usual for Chavis. The two got married in 2018, which was broadcast on the reality show “Say Yes to the Dress.”

During the show's filming, Chavis was seen trying on wedding dresses. At one point in the clip, she disliked one dress because it was too revealing. She liked the train of the dress but not how revealing it was. She chose a different dress that was not as revealing or low cut.

“I think it’s beautiful. The train is everything. It is slaying it. But they’re not looking at my train. They are looking at me, not the train. I do not want that on my wedding day,” Chavis said.

Smith's anger over the OnlyFans account is an ongoing saga. He expressed his disappointment upon the discovery of the account.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here finding out you got an OnlyFans all these years. Disrespect-- that you could even talk to me before you did. That's f**ked up. I'm telling you, that's f**cked up," said Smith.

Chavis defended herself, saying it was not cheating and that she was not in a relationship with her subscribers. She said she did it for extra money.

"Look, It's not f**cked up," Chavis responded, "So I have an OnlyFans page, and he's mad because he's just now finding out about it. I'm not doing it with anybody but myself, so why should I tell you? My choice, my body. My body, my f**cking choice."

There was no report on how much Chavis earns from her account. Smith earned $61 million in career earnings during his NBA career.

Joe Smith's NBA career

Smith spent 16 years in the NBA as a journeyman. He played for 12 different teams during his time in the league.

Smith even played for a few teams in two separate seasons. Here is the list of teams: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and LA Lakers.

Smith averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in his career. He scored his best figures in his second stint with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

After he retired from the NBA in 2011, Smith entered the coaching field. Smith coached the player development team with the Phoenix Suns during training camp in 2015. He was not hired full-time. Smith is now a private coach in the Atlanta area, and his service is called CoachUp.