"They're the number one seed for a reason" - Kevin Durant not surprised about Denver Nuggets dominating Game 1 

Kevin Durant wasn't surprised to see the Denver Nuggets dominate the Phoenix Suns in their 2023 playoffs conference semis Game 1 on Saturday. The Nuggets put on a clinic on both ends with a 125-107 win. Denver played like the #1 seed during that contest, protecting their homecourt against the star-studded Suns.

Critics have doubted the Nuggets' playoff chances, but Durant isn't taking them lightly. Here's what the former MVP said after his team's blowout loss (via NBA):

"The Nuggets? Surprised? Am I surprised about the Nuggets? Hell no! They are the number one seed for a reason. They got a two-time MVP. They got a deep team. No, I'm not surprised. They can go out there and win games."

The Denver Nuggets flexed their depth against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1. Jamal Murray emerged as their best player with 34 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals, shooting 54.2%, including six threes. Five others scored in double-digits.

The Suns, meanwhile, only received significant contributions from Kevin Durant (29 points) and Devin Booker (27 points). Phoenix combined to shoot a measly 7-of-23 from deep, while the Nuggets made 16 triples in 37 attempts.

The Nuggets were also more disciplined with their play than the Suns, committing only nine turnovers. Phoenix had 16, Durant had seven alone, and Booker had three.

Kevin Durant needs to put Phoenix Suns on his back to give them a shot at prevailing against Denver

Game 1 made it evident that the Phoenix Suns didn't have enough to offset the Denver Nuggets' depth. The Suns gave away key pieces like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson in the blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, leaving them with limited options on both ends.

Bridges and Johnson gave the Suns 15 points per night and an excellent effort defensively. Outside of Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns don't have a reliable option offensively. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are capable but very streaky with their scoring.

Meanwhile, the Suns have no replacements defensively for Bridges and Johnson. They don't have a reliable 3-and-D presence, a crucial component to a team's success. That said, Durant producing an all-time performance seems like the Suns' best bet to make it past the conference semis.

They went all-in on that trade for him to be decisive against teams like the Nuggets, so Kevin Durant must put them on his back and carry them this series. He played as a facilitator in the previous series, seeing Devin Booker emerge as the No. 1 option.

Booker is a potent superstar himself, but Durant, an all-time great, remains a significant threat at any given point.

