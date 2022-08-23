"They're paying you a lot of money, they've stuck by you through two pretty poor coaching years" - Chris Broussard opens up on how Brooklyn Nets should play out the Kevin Durant situation now

NBA analyst Chris Broussard said things could get awkward between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant when training camp starts. The Eastern Conference side has been in the headlines ever since Durant requested a trade. The former MVP also gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to either trade him or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Once Durant's ultimatum became public, Joe Tsai sent out a tweet in support of his coach and GM. It has been close to two months since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Although several teams have shown interest in him, no deal is close to materializing

With training camp set to begin in late September, Kevin Durant could very well still be a part of the Brooklyn Nets. However, things could get tricky as his equation with Steve Nash seems to have deteriorated. Speaking about the same on "The Odd Couple Podcast," Chris Broussard said:

"Look, I get it will be uncomfortable, Ephraim, if they don't trade Durant and he's there for training camp. And we'll see if he pulls the trump card and doesn't show, but if he shows it's going to be tough for Steve Nash.

"But here's the deal Steve Nash, they're paying you a lot of money. They've stuck by you through two pretty poor coaching years that you've had, so this is the NBA, this is the big boys league. I know it's gonna be uncomfortable, but guess what, we're paying you a lot of money to go and make it work."

As presently constructed, the Brooklyn Nets still have one of the best rosters for the upcoming season. Shams Charania reported that the Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving, despite interest from the LA Lakers. No doubt there are uncertainties surrounding Durant's situation, but if a deal doesn't transpire, the former MVP has a good side to play with next season.

The Brooklyn Nets will be more than happy to keep Kevin Durant on the team. His ability to score with ease is what makes him special. Adding him to the roster with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will certainly make the Nets one of the favorites to come out of the East.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." @BobbyMarks42 has high praise for the Nets roster"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." .@BobbyMarks42 has high praise for the Nets roster 😮"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." https://t.co/flvhE4uM8T

Broussard explains how the Brooklyn Nets could keep Kevin Durant on the team

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Many believe that Kevin Durant should stay in Brooklyn to give the Nets a chance next season. The Nets certainly have a side that can win a championship with Durant on the roster. While on "The Odd Couple Podcast," Chris Broussard explained a strategy the Nets could use to prevent Durant from leaving.

"I would play it that way, 'KD they're not feeling you dude. We were shocked. We went, we told you we're going to move you. We're going to work with you in rich climate.'"

Broussard's take certainly makes a lot of sense. The Brooklyn Nets are expecting a monumental exchange for Durant and it is completely justified. The two-time champion is one of the best players in the league. If he is to leave Brooklyn, the Nets will want a star that can fill his void. They haven't gotten a deal so far that can do that, which is why talks haven't progressed with any team yet.

Only time will tell if an ideal deal for Kevin Durant comes through to the Nets. Until then, it is certain that the 'Slim Reaper' will stay put in Brooklyn.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman