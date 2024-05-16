"They're ready": ESPN Insider reveals Lakers and Nets have supposedly lined up offers for Donovan Mitchell

According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, Donovan Mitchell’s exploits for the Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple teams ready with offers to snag the star player. The athlete has been in rampant form all season, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

He has taken things up a notch in the postseason and was in stellar form before a calf injury, which now leaves him questionable for Game 5. During his appearance on "Get Up ESPN," Windhorst said the following:

“I'm trying to walk the line, because I don't want anybody to freak out in my hometown of Cleveland, but there a number of teams that have their offers ready. They're ready.”

When asked, Brian Windhorst replied that the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets were amongst the teams who have their offers ready, with the Knicks currently focused on their Eastern Conference series:

“Yes. Absolutely. The Knicks are kind of trying to win this Eastern Conference series. Certainly across the river there in Brooklyn.”

It remains to be seen where one of the Cavaliers’ biggest stars winds up after the season ends.

Donovan Mitchell expected to be hot commodity in the offseason

It is apparent why Donovan Mitchell has emerged as a primary target for teams looking for another superstar. The athlete has effectively carried his team through the postseason, playing a major role in the Cavaliers' traversing past the impressive Orlando Magic in Round 1.

Furthermore, Mitchell has taken things up a notch in the current series and has averaged 30 points per game against the Celtics thus far. He increased his overall efficiency to 50% and has largely struggled due to a lack of support throughout the postseason, partly because of injuries faced by the Cavaliers.

However, the player is under contract for two more seasons, much will depend upon what kind of package these teams can offer the Cavaliers in exchange.