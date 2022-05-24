"They're trying to make him fit into a role that Caruso fit in, Rondo fit in, KCP fit in" - Gilbert Arenas gives major reason why Russell Westbrook trade hasn't worked out for LA Lakers so far

The 2021-22 LA Lakers could be considered one of the most poorly assembled rosters of all time in NBA history. They acquired Russell Westbrook with the intention of becoming a superteam. But the Lakers have rather regressed and been hit hard with a reality check.

NBA veteran and former Washington Wizards great, Gilbert Arenas recently appeared on the 'I am Athlete' podcast. He starred alongside Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and Adam Bernard 'Pacman' Jones.

Amongst other topics of conversation, Russell Westbrook remained an integral subject matter, which was addressed by Arenas. Responding to LeSean McCoy's query about the LA Lakers, Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts.

Arenas said:

"It's more of like just any position player right if you become a third option receiver when you're used to being in the number one position. Now you're a third and now your brain has to try to process how to fit in like I remember you went there you're still a number one option.

"But now your third option on this team getting less catches, running the same routes like you know and everybody's like yo you ain't doing what you've been doing."

Russell Westbrook was obtained by the LA Lakers in a trade that saw Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 Draft head to the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the only franchise who believed the acquisition would be a viable transition. They believed it would help them in attaining their objective of winning another championship.

Although the nine-time NBA 'All-Star' had his moments, to their dismay, the season has shown that Westbrook’s Lakers allegiance has been nothing short of a cataclysmic failure for both parties.

Westbrook was brought in to play third fiddle to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but for someone of Russ' caliber, it became impossible to adapt to such a role. His shooting, spacing and defensive woes haven't helped the Lakers in the slightest. Not to mention, his contract has become a matter of concern.

Arenas went on to say:

"They're trying to make him fit into a role that Caruso fit in, rondo fit in, KCP fit in. So you have to as a coach put plays in just for him."

The future looks bleak for Russell Westbrook, unless the former 'MVP' turns things around in his favour.

The future of the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

The Russell Westbrook-LA Lakers alliance had fans and former players speculating about the entire fiasco throughout the season. Now, going into the offseason, Westbrook's situation remains a cause for concern.

The LA Lakers need to attempt to move on from Westbrook this summer with the intention of acquiring a competent 'Center', as well as elite defenders. The LA-based franchise would then be in a position to switch LeBron James once again to the 'point', where they witnessed the majority of their success.

With the right moves in the offseason, as well as the reincarnation of a healthy Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers could very well compete for an NBA triumph once again.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar