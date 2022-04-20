"They're not winning the West without Devin Booker" - Chris Broussard offers valuable insight on the Phoenix Suns' situation while addressing Devin Booker's potential absence

Following the Phoenix Suns' 114-125 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, Fox Sports 1 analyst Chris Broussard addressed the Suns' issues. Broussard doesn't believe they're championship contenders without Booker, stating:

"They should be able to get past the Pelicans. But yeah, they're not winning the West. Could they get past Dallas with Booker at - I don't know - 70%? I think so, but certainly it would be a tight series and it could go either way. So this is big."

Mentioning that the Suns went 8-6 without Booker in the regular-season, Broussard pointed out the poor quality of the teams they beat. He ended that sentiment by reiterating:

"While they can outlast New Orleans, they're not going far in the Western Conference playoffs without Devin Booker."

Emphasizing the need to ease Devin Booker back from injury, Chris Broussard made an interesting point about the Suns' potential attitude issues. He stated:

"They need an attitude adjustment against these Pelicans. It's tied 1-1 and don't forget, when Devin Booker went out with four and a half minutes left in the third quarter, they were down 77-74."

"The Pelicans are playing like a team with house money. They have nothing to lose. They've already won just by getting here. While the Suns are playing like a team that is now understanding what it's like to be the hunted."

While many considered their matchup against the Pelicans a foregone conclusion, the Pelicans gave Phoenix all they could handle. Having lost at home, the Suns find the series tied at one apiece.

However, Phoenix is now in a precarious position after Devin Booker left the game in the second-half with a hamstring injury.

Broussard rightfully summed up the issues the Phoenix Suns have to address to prevent this series from getting out of hand. He placed emphasis upon their defensive efforts.

The New Orleans Pelicans upset Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Game 2

Brandon Ingram attempts a three-pointer from the corner.

The New Orleans Pelicans surprised fans as they upset the Phoenix Suns on their home turf in Game 2.

Notching a victory to tie the first-round series, the Pelicans saw tremendous performances from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

While things seemed to be going in Phoenix's favor as the first-half came to an end, the Pelicans turned things around quickly. Their efficiency from the field was noteworthy, as was their stellar defense.

Devin Booker's absence was also a factor that favored New Orleans. Booker started off hot with a 31-point first-half. However, the Pelicans still managed to manufacture a lead heading into the fourth-quarter.

Not having Booker may emerge as a problem for the Phoenix Suns. Still featuring Chris Paul and several other valuable pieces, however, Phoenix could still be favored to win the series.

