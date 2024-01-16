"They’re not worth even $60" - Detroit Pistons season ticket slashed to mere $610 has NBA fans ribbing struggling franchise

The Detroit Pistons have struggled this season, posting an NBA-worst 4-36 record as they sit in last place in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is on track for under 10 wins this season, which would set an NBA record. The team has won just 10.0% of its games, putting them just behind the Charlotte Bobcats, who won 10.6% while going 7-59 in 2011-12.

Although the Bobcats only won seven games, they did so during a lockout year when teams played just 66 games. The Detroit Pistons, while on track for nearly the same amount of wins, are doing so throughout a full 82-game season. The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers went 9-73 (10.9%).

Amid the team's struggles, reports have indicated that for just $610, fans can attend every home game remaining on the team's schedule. According to TickPick, as relayed by NBA Central, tickets for the Detroit Lions' divisional-round playoff game sold for $728 per ticket.

With no end to the Detroit Pistons' woes in sight, fans ripped the team for the struggles on social media. The reactions, of course, come on the heels of fans calling for the owner to sell the franchise, in a moment that has continued to go viral.

Check out some of the best reactions to the latest news.

Looking at the Detroit Piston's historically bad season, and whether they will set the record for worst season of all time

The Detroit Pistons have won just four games this season. That's after Detroit started 2-1 by picking up back-to-back wins, defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 27 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28. The team then went on a losing streak that saw it lose 28 straight, setting the record for most consecutive losses in a season and tying the record for most consecutive losses by a franchise.

After going winless in all of November, they closed out 2023 with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30, ending the year on a high note. Since then, the team has recorded just one win in the month of January, defeating the Washington Wizards 129-117 on Monday.

Given that the team has won just four games out of a possible 40, should it continue to perform at this rate, after another 40 games the Pistons will sit at 8-72. If that winds up being the case, the team will have a 10.0% winning percentage heading into the final two games of the season.

Should the Detroit Pistons wind up winning either of those final two games, they would keep themselves from posting the worst season of all time by percentage. While it's clear that the team has increasingly slim chances of even coming close to the playoffs, it can still avoid making more dismal NBA history.

