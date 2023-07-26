"They really hated Jordan Poole": Charles Barkley believes that $128,000,000 star can finally restart his career with Wizards

Charles Barkley believes Jordan Poole is getting a fresh start with the Washington Wizards after his surprising trade move from the Golden State Warriors. Poole had massive ups and downs last season after a terrific 2021-22 championship run that saw him sign a $128 million contract.

Poole's final season with Golden State was marred with controversies, which tipped off with his physical altercation with Draymond Green. Recent reports suggest several veterans like Klay Thompson weren't big fans of the rising star.

He had several moments on the court that projected the Warriors veterans' disliking of his behavior, especially on the court. Being in and around locker rooms himself as a player, Charles Barkley seems to have spotted the Dubs' disliking towards Poole.

Here's his first public reaction to the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Wizards, helping them acquire Chris Paul:

"They [Warriors] really hated Jordan Poole. That's the number one thing I said to myself... They did move him like that. That's gonna be a chance for him to reset. He had a tough year, peaks and vallies, so he needed a fresh start."

Poole averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 43.0%, including 33.6% from deep. His efficiency dropped a tad from his last year. Poole also didn't show improvements defensively. In the playoffs, he struggled more, averaging only 10.0 points, nearly seven less than the previous postseason, while shooting a measly 34.1%, including 25.4% from deep.

Jordan Poole thrived when he was the primary option with Warriors

The difference between Jordan Poole's production and efficiency when he started versus when he came off the bench was night and day. In the 43 starts he made last season, Poole averaged 24.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. He looked more engaged as well.

When he came off the bench, Poole tallied 15.9 points and 4.4 assists, shooting only 42.5%. He struggled with keeping the rock, and his decision-making often frustrated the Warriors veterans and coaching staff.

His struggles partly contributed to the Dubs' struggles last year, especially regarding their bench production. However, Jordan Poole will likely be the undisputed starter at shooting guard next season with the Wizards, where he will likely thrive.

He is primed to make a run to win the Most Improved Player. Jordan Poole could be within touching distance of an All-Star nomination if he can lead the team to some wins too. Unlike playing for a contender like Golden State, he will have less pressure while playing on a younger team that just hit the reset button.

