"They have a right to vent": Jason Kidd Doesn't Mince Words on "Fire Nico" Chants After Mavericks' Horror Start to Season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:50 GMT
The Dallas Mavericks fell on a horror start of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season, losing their second straight game against the Washington Wizards, 117-107, on Friday. The loss came following a lopsided defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, 125-92, to open their season, prompting fans to chant the dreaded "Fire Nico" mantra in their arena.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed the fans' resentment of their general manager Nico Harrison, following their 0-2 start. Kidd said the fans have the right to say what they want, but hopes they would be more patient with the team.

“I think they have a right to vent," Kidd said. "This is a different team, this is a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other, we’re going to keep learning each other."
"I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration, we all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level. This is a game of expression, and the fans have a right to express themselves.”

The chant stemmed from Harrison's controversial trade of Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February in exchange for Anthony Davis. While the team won the lottery to snag top pick Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft, the chant did not die down.

Against the Wizards, Davis had 27 points, and 13 rebounds in the loss, while Flagg added 18 points, including a second-half spark to ignite a late rally that ultimately fell short.

Jason Kidd calls for the Mavericks to be better on both ends of the floor

As the Mavericks aim to get their first win of the season, Jason Kidd wants his team to improve on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. According to him, he wants to see their defense dictate games for them.

“I think it was a lot better, when you’re creating shots, you’ve got to make some of em. Right now we’re not making them," he said. "You’re going to miss some shots, you’re going to make some shots, but the defensive end, we have to be better, and right now we’re not up to par on that end. A lot of times our defense is our offense, so we have to be better.”
So far, the Mavericks gave up 125 and 117 points in their first two opponents, resulting in losses.

They will next face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Oct. 26.

