  "They run the league" - Ex-NBA Champ Drops Bombshell On LeBron James' Camp Allegedly Checking Critics Slandering Lakers Star

"They run the league" - Ex-NBA Champ Drops Bombshell On LeBron James’ Camp Allegedly Checking Critics Slandering Lakers Star

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 23, 2025 22:45 GMT
Jeff Teague comments on the power of LeBron James
Jeff Teague comments on the power of LeBron James' representation (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James has developed a certain level of control over the NBA throughout his tenure. Being one of the top players in the league since 2003 has enabled him to control his narrative. In the recent episode of "Club 520 Podcast," former star Jeff Teague revealed how James' camp has the authority to put others on check.

Not a lot of stars have power like James. According to Teague, whenever someone criticizes the LA Lakers star, someone from his camp usually reaches out to the critic. Fans saw the four-time champion in that scenario last season when he confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The longtime sports analyst expressed his thoughts about James' son, Bronny James, not being NBA-ready.

Aside from that altercation, Teague stated that James' party has reached out to others in the past.

"Anytime you say anything about LeBron, people call you and say, 'Hey man, you might want to chill. You got some funny stories and s**t, leave Bron alone'," Teague said.

"So I know, ain't nothing getting by. They whole camp, they run the league."
Klutch Sports represents nearly 200 players around the association. They've built a certain reputation by being loyal to LeBron James, getting him key NBA contracts throughout his career.

Jeff Teague quickly apologized after making a LeBron James joke

In his podcast, the former Atlanta Hawks star has made countless jokes about players he played with and against. There's almost no exception, as he uses his platform to share stories about his time in the league. However, many people misinterpreted his joke about LeBron James, accusing the star of using steroids.

Back in June, Teague made a joke about the Lakers star being on steroids during his four-season stay with the Miami Heat in his podcast.

"He was on steroids. He had to sit out, he was on steroids for real. Legit, he was on steroids. Allegedly," said Teague. "They started testing for HGH and... he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for like three weeks and came back skinny."
Although Klutch Sports did not reach out to him, Teague still made sure everyone took what he said in the right context.

According to the one-time All-Star, his father reached out to him to take back what he said about LeBron James.

"Nobody called. My pops told me like, 'Yo, why you say that?' And I was like, 'Say what?' I was like…they took that the wrong way, so I was like, 'I need to back that up.' Cuz he said, 'We know you joking, but the world think LeBron really might be doing that.' Like, I don't know LeBron. I ain't never spoke to LeBron. He said, 'Wassup' to me twice in my life," he added.
Which he did, and clarified the air about what he said. Teague also posted on social media about his statement on the four-time MVP.

Teague further explained that he was simply admiring the dominance of LeBron James.

Edited by Reign Amurao
