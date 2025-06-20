"They said I was a demon" - Pascal Siakam explains viral pregame huddle moment after Pacers seal Game 6 vs OKC Thunder

Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam had plenty to do with their Game 6 win on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. He had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to help the Pacers secure a 108-91 victory to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.

Before the game, however, Siakam went viral during the Pacers’ pregame huddle. Fans saw the star forward channel his inner "Undertaker," which was caught on camera. Following the contest, the three-time All-Star explained what was happening during the team huddle.

"They said I was a demon?" Siakam asked. "I wish I had a 30 point game or something so then I could’ve been like, 'Yeah, the spirit took over.'”

"I tried to close my eyes, I'm thinking that I'm closing but I'm not closing them. Sometimes, I have to remind myself... it used to happen a lot more and I had to remind myself every time, 'Close your eyes. Close your eyes'."

Fans made memes out of Siakam’s viral image from Game 6 after the win. However, the 6-foot-8 forward doesn’t mind, as it got people talking about them.

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers have become the ultimate underdogs in the 2025 NBA playoffs. They’ve defied the odds and taken full advantage of the opportunity. They are one win away from making history, and the star forward has a strong argument to be named Finals MVP if they win.

Through six games, he's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Pascal Siakam had another viral moment in Game 6

While Pascal Siakam’s pregame huddle moment amused fans, his in-game highlight brought the crowd to its feet. With under a minute left in the second quarter, Tyrese Haliburton stole the ball from Jalen Williams. As Williams and Lu Dort focused on Haliburton in transition, they lost track of Siakam.

Siakam was left wide open as he sprinted down the court and received a no-look pass from his co-star. Williams and Dort turned to defend the rushing forward, but it was too late. The Cameroonian star put them on a poster, energizing the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pascal Siakam’s slam helped push Indiana’s lead to 20, making it 62-42. The Pacers had another opportunity before the half ended and extended the lead to 22..

It was one of the best highlights of the night, as Indiana evened the series and gave its fans hope. Game 7 will be Sunday at Paycom Center.

